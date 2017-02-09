Altor AB Announces Supplement to the Offer Document in Relation to the Recommended Public Cash Offer to the Shareholders of Transcom

STOCKHOLM, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States of America, or any other jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

On 21 December 2016, Altor AB announced a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Transcom WorldWide AB ("Transcom") to tender all their shares in Transcom to Altor AB for SEK 87.50[1] per share (the "Offer"). An offer document regarding the Offer was made public on 13 January 2017.

On 8 February 2017, Transcom released its year-end report for 2016. As a result, Altor AB has prepared a supplement (the "Supplement") to the offer document, which includes the year-end report. The Supplement has been made public today by Altor AB.

The Supplement and the offer document in Swedish and English versions as well as other information about the Offer are published on www.altor.com/transcomoffer and www.nordea.se.

The information provided herein was submitted for publication on 9 February 2017, 10.15 a.m. CET.

Information about the offer

Information about the Offer is made available at: www.altor.com/transcomoffer.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Krusell

Head of Communications, Altor Equity Partners

Phone: +46 70 543 87 47

E-mail: tor.krusell@altor.se

Altor AB in brief

Altor AB is a Swedish limited liability company, Reg. No. 556962-4108. Altor AB is jointly owned by Altor Fund IV (No. 1) AB, Reg. No. 556962-9172, and Altor Fund IV (No. 2) AB, Reg. No. 556962-9198, and has its registered office in Stockholm, with address at Box 16116, 103 23 Stockholm, Sweden. Altor AB has never conducted, and does not presently conduct, any business. The company's sole purpose is to hold the Transcom shares, carry out the Offer and to take any measure necessary to finance and complete the Offer as well as to act as the parent company of Transcom

Altor Fund IV is a Sweden based buyout fund, managed by Altor Fund Manager AB (Reg. No. 556962-9149). Altor Fund Manager AB is authorised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA") under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Act (Sw. lagen (2013:561) om förvaltare av alternativa investeringsfonder), and is thus supervised by the SFSA. Altor Fund IV has committed capital of EUR 2 billion with an investment focus on mid-sized companies on the Nordic market and an investment horizon of up to 15 years. The current portfolio comprises eight investments; in addition to Transcom, Norican, Infotheek, Skandiabanken ASA (public), Realia, Navico, Spectrum (public) and Hamlet Protein.

Altor Fund IV is the fourth fund within the Altor family, of which the first fund, Altor 2003 Fund, was founded in 2003. All previous funds are top rated by Preqin. Former and current holdings include companies such as Dustin, Byggmax, Carnegie, Piab, Rossignol, Helly Hansen, Apotek Hjärtat and SATS Elixia.

Transcom in brief

Transcom is a global customer experience specialist, providing customer care, sales, technical support and credit management services through its extensive network of contact centres and work-at-home agents. The Company has approximately 29,000 customer experience specialists at 52 contact centres across 20 countries, delivering services in 33 languages to international brands in various industry verticals. Transcom's share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange under ticker symbol TWW.

For purposes of this section "United States" and "U.S." means the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island, and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the two language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

[1] If Transcom pays dividends or makes any other distributions to the shareholders, for which the record date occurs prior to the settlement of the Offer, the Offer price will be reduced accordingly.

