THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.



SUPPLEMENT TO MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ'S TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT DATED FEBRUARY 3, 2017 REGARDING THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC



MSSL Estonia WH OÜ has supplemented the tender offer document dated February 3, 2017 regarding the voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares and stock options in PKC Group Plc ("PKC"). The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on February 9, 2017 approved the supplement to the tender offer document, which relates to the publication by PKC of the statement of the Board of Directors relating to the tender offer on February 8, 2017 and the publication by PKC of its financial statements release 2016 on February 9, 2017.



The Finnish language version of the tender offer document, including the supplement to the tender offer document, will be available on the internet at www.nordea.fi/osakkeet and www.pkcgroup.com/fi as of February 9, 2017. The English language translation of the tender offer document, including the supplement to the tender offer document, will be available on the internet at www.nordea.fi/equities and www.pkcgroup.com as of February 9, 2017.



Further information



Mr. G. N. Gauba CFO, MSSL Telephone: +91-120-6679500 mediarelations@mssl.motherson.com



MSSL in brief:



MSSL, the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson Group was established in 1986 in joint partnership with Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Japan.



MSSL including its subsidiaries and JVs is one of the leading manufacturer of automotive wiring harnesses and mirrors for passenger cars and a leading supplier of plastic components and modules to the automotive industry.



Its broad product portfolio includes wiring harnesses, mirrors for passenger car, injection moulded products, modules including dashboards, door trims, bumpers, blow moulded components, liquid silicone rubber moulded components, injection moulding tools, extruded rubber products, precision machined metal components and waste recycling systems.



Over the years MSSL has successfully collaborated with global technology leaders to further enhance its competency to create technologically sound products in state-of-art facilities and infrastructure to ensure superior efficiencies and total customer satisfaction.



http://www.motherson.com/



PKC in brief:



PKC established its first wiring systems factory in 1969, and is a trusted and acknowledged partner in the global commercial vehicle industry. PKC designs, manufactures and integrates tailored electrical distribution systems and related architecture components, vehicle electronics, wires and cables especially for trucks and buses, light and recreational vehicles, construction equipment and agricultural and forestry equipment. In addition, PKC designs and manufactures electrical cabinets, power packs and electrical distribution systems for leading rolling stock manufacturers. PKC's strengths, mass customisation and the excellent skill to integrate into the customer's operating environment, provide a unique competitive advantage in the market. Product design and effective supply chain management are carried out in close cooperation with customers and in accordance with their requirements.



PKC has a market leading presence in the wiring harnesses for commercial vehicles in the North America and Europe markets. Apart from these geographies, PKC has a significant presence in Brazil and, a growing presence in China. PKC had 21,764 employees as on December 31, 2015 and reported total revenue from continuing operations of approximately €847.3 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2015.



http://www.pkcgroup.com/



THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.



THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES AND THE STOCK OPTIONS ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.



THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION BY WAY OF THE INTERNET OR OTHERWISE) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. NO HOLDER AND ANY PERSON ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF A HOLDER IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG SHALL BE PERMITTED TO ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER.