

9 February 2017 Oxford Technology VCT PLC



( the 'Company')



Director Dealings



Oxford Technology VCT PLC (LSE: OXT) announces that it was notified that on 8 February 2017 Alex Starling, Director of the Company, purchased 4,237 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 40p per Ordinary Share for his Self-Invested Pension Plan (SIPP).



Following the transaction, Alex is beneficially interested in 6,749 Ordinary Shares (all held in his SIPP), representing 0.12 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.



For further information please contact Lucius Cary (lucius@oxfordtechnology.com)



