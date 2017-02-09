Morten Hübbe, Group CEO has been granted 9,230 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 1,240,019.



Lars Bonde, Group COO has been granted 4,415 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 593,140.



The shares have been granted related to the matching shares programme from 2013.



See attachement for further details.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614237