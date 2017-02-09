sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

275,95 Euro		+1,25
+0,46 %
WKN: 696960 ISIN: DE0006969603 Ticker-Symbol: PUM 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PUMA SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUMA SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,56
276,89
11:02
276,55
276,90
11:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUMA SE
PUMA SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PUMA SE275,95+0,46 %