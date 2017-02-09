- Henrik L. Luessen, Ph.D., appointed as Chief Business Officer -

- Nancy Veulemans appointed as VP Clinical Medical Affairs -

- Decebal Bora, Pharm. D, MPH, appointed as VP Regulatory Affairs -

Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines, today announced the appointments of Henrik L. Luessen, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer, Nancy Veulemans as VP Clinical Medical Affairs and Decebal Bora, Pharm. D, MPH, as VP Regulatory Affairs.

"These key additions to our management team are indicative of the ongoing expansion and clinical advancement of the company in the liver space including stronger emphasis on pursuing business development and licensing opportunities on various fronts," said Dr. John Tchelingerian, CEO of Promethera. "We are pleased to welcome Henrik, Nancy and Decebal. We believe that their significant expertise in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, backed by numerous years of experience, will undoubtedly support and benefit the company as we continue to move forward into the clinical development of our novel liver cell-based medicines to overcome acute and chronic liver diseases."

Henrik Luessen comes to Promethera as the Founder and Managing Director of Tytonis B.V., The Netherlands. At Promethera, Henrik will serve as Chief Business Officer where he will be responsible for identifying and executing strategic corporate development initiatives and licensing agreements. In the past, Henrik was involved in the foundation to trade sale of several life science firms such as Symbiotec GmbH, Nanomi B.V. and Activaero GmbH. He also served as Chief Business Officer at OctoPlus NV until its initial public offering in 2006. During his time at OctoPlus, Henrik commercially developed the company from a group of 12 employees with a core expertise in pharmaceutical development services of biopharmaceutical compounds to an organization of 140 people with two proprietary products in clinical development. During his career, he has concluded around 250 IP-related, transactional and licensing deals. Henrik obtained his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics from the Leiden/Amsterdam Center for Drug Research in 1996 and graduated at the University of Hamburg as Pharmacist in 1991.

Nancy Veulemans brings to Promethera over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and biotechnology industries and has more than 15 years of experience in tech-transfer of academic research to start-up companies. Starting in September 2016, Nancy was Senior Advisor Regulatory Affairs at Promethera and has now been appointed as VP Clinical and Medical Affairs where she will be responsible for the successful implementation of the company's clinical development plan. Nancy has broad expertise in regulatory and clinical affairs and has successfully led multiple clinical developments and market authorization applications of different compounds. In the past, Nancy worked at various biopharmaceutical companies including Bristol Myers Squibb International, Pfizer and Charles River Laboratories. From 2000 to 2009 Nancy was VP Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at TiGenix where she brought a first-in-class, first cell-therapy product to Europe through full clinical development to the market. Nancy holds a Bachelor's Degree of Science and obtained an honor's degree in Biosciences Engineering at the Catholic University of Leuven.

Decebal Bora joins Promethera as a highly experienced regulatory affairs professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field. As VP Regulatory Affairs at Promethera, Decebal will lead all regulatory affairs activities on a strategic and operational level as well as serve on the management team. Prior to joining Promethera, Decebal was Executive Director Regulatory Affairs at PTC Therapeutics, where he established and developed PTC's footprint in regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Decebal has also worked for several internationally operating biopharmaceutical companies including Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Baxter World trade and ActoGeniX N.V, where he served as Director Regulatory Affairs and was responsible for all interaction with the FDA, EMA and national agencies involved with GMO/Gene Therapy. He also strategized and implemented the development of new products. Dr. Bora holds a Pharm.D. degree from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium) and a master's degree in public health from Jean Monnet Faculty in Sceaux, France. He has also been appointed BTEC fellow by the North Carolina State University College of Engineering for his contributions to the Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center (BTEC).

About Promethera Biosciences

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver cell-based medicines whose mission is to help patients overcome acute and chronic liver diseases. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. We are a team of international experts operating out of R&D and GMP facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Durham, NC, USA.

