Internal Combustion Engine Market to Grow at 7% CAGR During 2017-2021

The 2017 internal combustion engine market report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by the market as a whole. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internal combustion engine market for 2017-2021. The analysts forecast global internal combustion engine market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend internal combustion engine market is development of homogeneous charge compression ignition engines. The development of an engine that runs on gasoline while delivering the torque and efficiency of a diesel engine has always been the center of study for automotive engineers and researchers worldwide. This has resulted in the development of the homogeneous charge compression ignition engines (HCCI).

Key players in the global internal combustion engine market are Caterpillar, Cummins, Doosan Infracore, Hyundai Machinery, and MAN. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: AGCO Power, Andreas Stihl, Ashok Leyland, BMW, Bombardier, Briggs & Stratton, CNH Industrial, Cooper, Cummins, Daimler, Detroit Diesel, Deutz, Dolmar, Eicher Motors, Emak, FCA US, Fiat Powertrain Technologies, Ford Motor Company, GE Power, Greaves Cotton, Hatz Diesel, Hino Motors, Honda, Husqvarna, Isuzu, JCB, John Deere, Kawasaki, Kirloskar, Kohler, Komatsu, Kubota, Liebherr, Lombardini, Lycoming Engines, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine, Moteurs Baudouin, MTU, Navistar, PACCAR, Perkins, Rolls Royce, Scania, Simpson and Company, Solo, STEYR MOTORS, Suzuki, Toro, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, Volvo Penta, Wacker Neuson, WärtsiläWartsila, Weichai Power, Yamabiko, Yamaha, Yanmar, and Zetor.

Various types of combustion engines were developed and tested during the second half of the 19th century. In the following decade, many such engines were produced with a power delivery of 6 HP and efficiency around 5%. This was followed by the introduction of the Otto-Langen engines in 1867 with enhanced efficiency up to 10%. It was during this time that the basic four-stroke engines that are used in modern day automobiles evolved and were considered as the best design.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is availability of alternate fuel-powered vehicles. The increased emphasis on reducing emissions and undoing climate change has led to increased adoption of electric vehicles. These vehicles run on electricity. They are equipped with batteries that store electrical energy required to operate the vehicle. These batteries can be charged at charging stations, and the rise in the number of charging stations facilitates the growing demand for electric vehicles, thus making their use convenient.

