Warrington Chosen to Host International Nuclear Conference

2nd annual Industrial Control Cybersecurity Nuclear Summit to take place in Birchwood

Warrington is set to host the second annual Industrial Control Cybersecurity Nuclear Summit on 22nd - 24th May 2017.

Taking place at The Centre, Birchwood Park, the two-day conference will cover pressing cyber security challenges in the nuclear industry, including managing supply chains, preparing for the Internet of Things (IoT) and what public/private partnerships could mean for the sector.

The event, which is aimed at an international audience, will be structured around presentations and debate from some of the world's leading cyber security experts and authorities in nuclear security.

Past presenters have included the IAEA, ONR, NDA, BEIS, Engie, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Horizon Nuclear, EDF and Honeywell.



Discussing the conference, event organiser James Nesbitt, Founder of the Cyber Senate said: "The security landscape is changing and the way we protect the safety, reliability and stability of our critical nuclear infrastructure must change with it.

"This event will address several key areas such as how to reduce vulnerability, detect threats and how IT and operational technology can work in synergy to defend nuclear assets. It will also cover wider issues in the industry, such as the growing skills gap. We've brought together an impressive range of world experts on these topics who will be sharing best practice and providing insight as to what the future may hold for this sector."

"Warrington is home to a number of organisations in the nuclear industry, including Sellafield Ltd, AMEC Nuclear, NNL and Rolls Royce Nuclear, so holding the conference here felt like a natural step. These are big issues that affect not just the security of businesses, but of whole nations and events like these are an important way to share best practice and plan for the future."

