IoT in Warehouse Management Market Worth $19.06 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global IoT in warehouse management marketis anticipated to reach USD 19.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of Goods-to Person (GTP) technology in warehouses is expected to drive the growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Telematics plays a major role in developing innovative solutions for fleet management. The increasing use of fleet management services by transport operators is anticipated to propel the telematics market demand. The adoption of telematics systems is expected to aid companies in reducing their fuel expenses and number of empty of runs.

IoT gateways provide secured channels to transmit data. The gateways operate as platforms for applications that process data. IoT also performs functions such as protocol translation, device connectivity, security, updating, and data filtering. The growing penetration of cloud-based platforms is likely to positively impact the market demand over the projected period.

The EDI solution is expected to portray high growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing need for data accuracy at the customer end. The implementation of EDI is likely to reduce human errors and provide real-time information to the customer. The growing usage of mobile applications coupled with the increasing proliferation of the embedded sensor technology is anticipated to further propel the industry demand.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Internet of Things (IoT) in Warehouse Management Market Analysis By Solution (Warehouse Automation, Workforce Management, Inventory Management, EDI, Tracking), By Device (Sensing Devices, Gateways), By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/internet-of-things-iot-warehouse-management-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:



The growing penetration of technologies, such as RFID and Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), is expected to influence the market demand

Inventory management solution dominates the market in terms of revenue

The widespread adoption of pallet/item level tagging is expected to drive the smart inventory management solution

The EDI solution is expected to witness a significant growth with a CAGR of 27.3% over the projected period

Sensing devices are anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of sensors across various applications

The Asia Pacific region is expected to portray high growth rate over the forecast period

region is expected to portray high growth rate over the forecast period Germany and Singapore are the top ranked logistics performance index (LPI) countries

and are the top ranked logistics performance index (LPI) countries The key market players include Zebra Technologies (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Software AG ( Germany ), and Tecsys, Inc. (U.S.)

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Automotive Air-conditioning System Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-air-conditioning-system-market

Automotive Seat Belts Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-seat-belts-market

Fuel Cell Vehicle Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fuel-cell-vehicle-market

Excavators Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/excavators-market

Grand View Research has segmented the IoT in warehouse management market based on solution, device, service, and region:

IoT In Warehouse Management Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Warehouse automation Workforce management Inventory management Electronic data interchange (EDI) Tracking

IoT In Warehouse Management Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Sensing devices Gateways

IoT in Warehouse Management Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 3PL Usage-based insurance

IoT in Warehouse Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Singapore South America Brazil The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Read Our Blog: IoT in Warehouse Management Market Outlook: Analyst Perspective

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

