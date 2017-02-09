Showcasing Digital Transformation Over Next Generation Platforms - I-New's Event Portfolio at the MWC 2017

MATTERSBURG, Austria, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Innovation Leading and Multiple Industry Awarded Technology Solutions Provider Unpacks its Showcase Portfolio for the Upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017

I-New Unified Mobile Solutions is one of the fastest growing technology solutions-provider in the digital communication industry. From offices, across the globe the company is capable of providing, implementing and running state-of-the-art products and services for successful digital business transformation over next generation platforms.

Solutions reinforcing Mobile Network Operators

Today, many Network Operators face the increasing market pressure to master the complexity of efficiency, time-to-market and ever-changing demands in flexibility. In recent years, I-New became the preferred business support partner of established Network Operators to enable the digital business transformation over lightweight and full digital Business Support Solutions. In cooperation with the operators the company already operates digital service hubs in the Americas, Europe and Asia successfully and reinforces MNOs to transform or launch MVNOs or b-brands swiftly, gain additional market shares, pass regulatory or market based challenges and - most important - to unleash from cumbersome, inflexible and expensive legacy systems.

Solutions Enabling Digital Transformation

The company's comprehensive modular system of highly competitive products and services - named 'Telco in a Box' enables the full digitalization of most modern communication, customer relations and transaction models. The E2E-solution covers the complete customer journey, from the initial idea to the successful business operation. In this way, I-New ensures the full digitalization of subscriber experience and service management. In short: I-New platform solutions enable to deliver innovation, gain flexibility and to save costs significantly. Consequently, the lightweight BSS also allow to service digital businesses beyond the mobile or telco horizon - any disruptive business model welcome.

Industry Leading. Fast Growing.

I-New Unified Mobile Solutions got multiple awarded as Best MVNO/E Solutions and Best Services to Telecoms from the global mobile and communication industry. The company also recently launched its Channel Partner Program inviting professional System Integrators to act as certified sales, CSI and managed services partner in dedicated countries or regions and to sustainably profit from I-New's global growth dynamics (http://www.i-new.com/partner).

I-New's complete showcase portfolio will be presented at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Get connected in hall 5, booth 5i15 (http://www.i-new.com/mwc2017).

