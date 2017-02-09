Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Becomes the First Hotel in Europe to House Three Restaurants Recognised by the Coveted Michelin Award

PARIS, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the announcement of the 2017 Michelin Guide, the restaurants Le Cinq, Le George and L'Orangerie at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris have collectively been crowned with a total of five Michelin stars, making the acclaimed Hotel the first luxury Hotel in Europe to be home to three Michelin-starred restaurants.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8037451-four-seasons-hotel-michelin-award/

Le George and L'Orangerie have both been awarded their first Michelin star in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide and join the Hotel's French haute cuisine restaurant, Le Cinq, which retains the highest accolade of three Michelin stars for the second consecutive year.

José Silva, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel George V said "We believe that a memorable stay would be incomplete without an extraordinary dining experience. As a gastronome myself, I have always had the highest culinary aspirations for our team who have worked to continuously innovate and exceed our guests' expectations. I believe the five Michelin stars awarded today are a testament to this commitment to excellence brought to life by our Chefs, Christian Le Squer, Simone Zanoni, David Bizet and their teams. We are honoured to be the first Hotel in Europe to hold this designation and look forward to many more years of culinary excellence."

Showcasing the cuisine of three Chefs, each with their own individual identities, diverse talents and distinctive styles, the Four Seasons Hotel George V offers guests an unprecedented culinary experience under the same roof, and is now indisputably the leading gourmet address of the capital.

Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8037451-four-seasons-hotel-michelin-award/



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466524/Four_Seasons_Hotel_George_V.jpg )

