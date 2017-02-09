Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-09 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SSH Communications Security Corporation has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance. This is due to the nature of our business, where a major share of the revenue currently consists of a few large deals and the growing share of multi-year subscription agreements. Therefore, our revenue can be very volatile and results in significant uncertainties when giving revenue and earnings guidance.



About SSH Communications Security: As the inventor of the SSH protocol, we have a twenty-year history of leading the market in developing advanced security solutions that enable, monitor, and manage encrypted networks. Over 3,000 customers across the globe trust the company's encryption, access control and encrypted channel monitoring solutions to meet complex compliance requirements, improve their security posture and save on operational costs. SSH Communications Security is headquartered in Helsinki and has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com