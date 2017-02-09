sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,84 Euro		+0,08
+0,74 %
WKN: A0HDE3 ISIN: DK0060036564 Ticker-Symbol: 0SR 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S
SPAR NORD BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPAR NORD BANK A/S10,84+0,74 %