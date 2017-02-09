Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar secures orders for 708 terminal tractors in the Americas

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 FEBRUARY 2017 AT NOON (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured orders for a total of 708 terminal tractors in the Americas region. The orders were received during the annual Dealer Meeting held in Bonita Springs, Florida in the beginning of February and they will be booked into Cargotec's 2017 first and second quarter order intake. The terminal tractors will be delivered to the dealerships across USA, Canada and Mexico during this year. The total value of the orders is approximately EUR 70 million.

Dan Pettersson, Senior Vice President, Mobile Equipment, Kalmar, commented: "This year's Dealer Meeting was a great success. We made a record in orders received and surpassed our previous record of 512 units from 2015. We launched our Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor three years ago and since then, we have been consistently gaining market share especially in the Americas. Today, our terminal tractor offering comprises a superior product, service, spare parts and rental agreements supported by a dedicated team who has been contributing to this successful business since the beginning. This impressive result coupled with the feedback received from the attendees builds up our confidence in the North American market and its economic outlook for 2017."



