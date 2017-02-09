Venture capital (VC) funds are increasingly turning to clean energy for safe investments, with 2016 seeing record levels of cash funneled into rooftop solar and other low-carbon technologies, finds Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Last year, a total of $834 million went via VC funds into the clean energy industry. This is the highest figure recorded by BNEF since the analysts first started collecting data in 2004, and marked the third consecutive year that the figure invested increased.

This momentum suggests a returning confidence among VC and private equity (PE) investors in solar, wind and other green technologies, ...

