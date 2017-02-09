WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 08-February-17
Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,852,451.90 9.8361
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,876,803.06 13.9384
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 267,754.36 16.7346
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,667,701.68 15.4683
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 08/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,852,808.64 10.5875
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,616,851.11 10.5877
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,656,288.83 12.3552
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 275,471.48 13.1177
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,073,360.90 14.9911
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,130,661.11 15.1111
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,479,044.31 10.5638
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 66,203,711.17 15.7628
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,195,809.65 17.083
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,622,290.34 16.3225
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 282,709.75 13.4624
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 08/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 274,790.13 13.0852
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,163,702.38 14.0205
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,230,355.87 17.0883
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,126,994.07 15.0851
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 17,827,129.42 9.7951
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,186,367.02 16.9457
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 273,736.30 17.1085
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,286,226.16 17.1449
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 22,835,205.65 12.6862
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,238,581.54 17.3895
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,472,259.39 14.858
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,511,050.01 10.073
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,295,495.52 17.593
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 95,087,864.49 14.7423
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,855,726.95 5.5082
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,442,911.10 18.2711
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,007,562.66 15.501
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 891,236.00 13.7113
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,695.21 17.106
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 281,001.45 17.5626
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,422,938.50 17.5535
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,460,911.41 19.1878
