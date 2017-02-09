DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Discount Trigger Resolution

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Discount Trigger Resolution



9 February 2017

The Company notes that, following the publication of the 31 December 2016 month-end final net asset values for the Company's shares, the discount trigger resolution procedure contained in the Company's articles of incorporation has been triggered in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016. This is because the average daily closing market price of the Company's shares during 2016 was less than 95 per cent. of the average NAV per share, based on the average of the NAV per share over the twelve month-end NAV calculation dates occurring in 2016.

The Company is now required to convene a discount trigger meeting, at which a discount trigger resolution will be proposed. A circular containing a notice convening the discount trigger meeting and further details will be sent to shareholders shortly. The circular will set out the timetable for the discount trigger meeting and, if the discount trigger resolution is passed, for redemption by the Company of shares voted in favour of the resolution.

Enquiries:



Company website: www.dwcatalystltd.com



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Rebecca Booth

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189

RB235@ntrs.com



DW Partners, LP

Doug Frisina

Tel: +1 212 751 5878

Doug.Frisina@dwpartners.com