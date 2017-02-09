Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tryg A/S / Transaction in Own Shares* Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by CEO and COO 09-Feb-2017 / 10:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Morten Hubbe, Group CEO has been granted 9,230 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 1,240,019. Lars Bonde, Group COO has been granted 4,415 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 593,140. The shares have been granted related to the matching shares programme from 2013. See attachement for further details. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 14237 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Tryg A/S . . . Denmark Phone: . Fax: . E-mail: . Internet: . ISIN: DK0060013274 Category Code: POS TIDM: 0GBV Sequence No.: 3838 End of Announcement EQS News Service 543263 09-Feb-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2017 04:48 ET (09:48 GMT)