Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is providing a summary of our plans for 2017 at the Gold Creek Property located in the center of the historic Caribou Gold Camp.

Since acquiring the property in 2016 our technical group has commenced a review of the substantial data package that was acquired as part of the Option Agreement.

Previous Operations

The Gold Creek project has a number of favorable attributes including the host lithology of the property is similar to both our FG project and the Spanish Mountain deposit. The FG project was one of the first discoveries of this type located in the Quesnel trough. These deposits are of a typical Sediment Hosted Vein (SHV) type deposit. In 2008 a program conducted by previous operators indicated that the mineralization encountered at Gold Creek may include an intrusive related gold source. It is important to note that SHV and Intrusive related deposits are some of the world's largest Gold Deposits .

Readers are cautioned that the following results should be considered historical in nature as the Company has not performed sufficient work to determine whether these results are compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

The Gold Creek project is located approximately 8 km to the Northwest of Spanish Mountain deposit. The Spanish Mountain deposit has reported resources of Measured and Indicated 238 million tonnes grading .46g/t for 3.5 million ounces and an Inferred resource of 311 million tonnes at .35 g/t for a further 3.5 million ounces. (source Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. Website corporate presentation).

Exploration targets on the property are gold-bearing quartz veins and gold-silver bearing stratabound zones of quartz and carbonate-altered quartz-veins that occur in the basal, black phyllite metasedimentary and greywacke volcanic sequences such as observed in the Spanish Mountain deposit.

There are a number of significant factors that make Gold Creek a very attractive project including:

Stable political jurisdiction

Excellent local infrastructure and service centres

Relatively inexpensive grid power

Located close to a number of operating mines

Further previous drill results have identified areas with attributes that would support a significant exploration campaign. Past drilling from 2008, and 2011 have been reported as follows:

In 2011 the drilling program consisted of 25 drill holes and 2501 m of which 5 are diamond drill holes (1037 m) and the remaining 16 holes (1464 m) completed using a reverse-circulation drill rig on the Gold Creek prospect 2 kilometres north-east of the town of Likely in Central British Columbia. The drilling program outlined a gold rich zone with sample values up to 13.4 g/t Au.

The purpose of the 2011 drill program was to test numerous gold in soil anomalies as well as expand upon low-grade bulk-tonnage gold mineralization encountered in earlier drill programs. The strongest encountered gold mineralization to date occurs within the sheeted quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins (Hole GC11-15 of 1.5 m @ 3.26 g/t Au and GC11-27 of 1.5 m @13.4 g/t Au) within greywacke units. This style of mineralization appears to occur along an WNW-ESE trending zone that has been traced along strike for ~ 300 m and remains open to the east and to depth.

Analysis of the 2011 and 2008 drilling data has shown that there appears to be an approximately 75-100 m thick and more than 300 m long zone of low-grade gold mineralization that is open along strike to the southeast and to depth. A total of nine drill holes have tested this zone to date, which appears to dip steeply to the NE and has been tested to a maximum vertical depth of ~250 m. The table below summarizes the drilling results from this mineralized zone to date:

Hole No. Easting (WGS84) Northing (WGS84) Total Length From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t)** Diamond Drill Holes GC08-01 599217 5831231 124.53 12.19 73.15 60.96 0.757 GC08-02 599217 5831231 256.03 20.03 87.79 67.76 0.421 GC08-03 599217 5831231 103.63 2.74 67.67 64.93 0.281 GC08-04 599294 5831103 117.35 7.01 103.76 97.75 0.355 GC08-05 599294 5831088 183.18 6.41 113.08 106.67 0.327 GC08-06 599294 5831088 274.62 18.29 274.62 256.33 0.245 GC11-14 599214 5831230 150 4.0 31.0 27.0 0.362 GC11-15 599211 5831235 261 14.0 91.0 77.0 0.316



incl.

15.5 17.0 1.5 3.261

and



173.5 212.5 39.0 0.131



incl.

175.5 176.5 1.0 2.164 GC11-27 599278 5831143 44.2 3.1 44.2 41.2 0.893



incl.

3.1 32.0 29.0 1.093



incl.

10.7 12.2 1.5 13.400

*drilling intercept length, not true widths; **un-cut average Au assays

Drilling discussion is taken from Bullion Resources Inc October 8. 2013 News Release

The northwest end of the zone appears to be cut by a fault zone but as mentioned above the zone is open to the SE where future drilling has yet to test the gold in soil anomaly (> 50 ppb Au in soil) which extends to the southeast for ~ 900 m on the Gold Creek prospect.

The attached map shows the extent of the gold mineralization on the Gold Creek prospect. The company is very encouraged by these results.

Future exploration will focus on defining the limits of the mineralization with the objective of preparing a 43-101 compliant resource estimate on the Gold Creek prospect.