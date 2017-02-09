Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that management is continuing to actively evaluate additional corporate growth drivers. The new areas that will be investigated will potentially include, but will not be limited to, additional mining areas such as base metals, battery metals, agriculture, edibles, beverages and medical situations. At this time, no new project has been contemplated, and there is no guarantee that one will be acceptable and/or approved by the board.

James Nelson, CEO of Spearmint states, "The venture market has become very buoyant in the past few months and we are actively searching for new projects that could add value to the Company. We continue to value our lithium projects, however it makes sense to actively search for new high quality projects as well. The board welcomes any submissions for evaluation to info@spearmintresources.ca."

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

Director, CEO

Spearmint Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release