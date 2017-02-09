SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Adyen, the leading payments technology company, today announced the company increased transaction volume by 80 percent year-on-year, totaling US$90 billion in 2016. Adyen also made significant traction in Southeast Asia, with the expansion of its Singapore office and the signing of customers like RedMart, Grab and Althea.

"The opportunity for disruption and innovation in global payments is like no other market in the world today," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "Adyen has become the partner of choice for companies looking to expand globally, and we're now seeing real growth in our next big area of focus, the in-store retail payment experience."

Along with Tory Burch and Burberry, Adyen's fast growing list of retail customers includes L'Oreal, Kit and Ace and Scotch & Soda. In the past twelve months, the company's in-store point-of-sale solution has expanded to over 2,700 live stores in U.S. and Europe.

Adyen has also continued to expand the number of ecommerce businesses it works with, bringing on new customers such as RedMart in Southeast Asia, Etsy, LinkedIn, Skype and Twitter to join its expanding list of customers including Uber, Netflix, Facebook, Airbnb, Spotify and more.

"RedMart aims to be the most customer-centric ecommerce company in the region. Ensuring a smooth checkout is very important to the overall user experience. We work closely with Adyen to ensure the payment process is convenient, seamless, and builds trust with our shoppers. Adyen provides us with the right experience, unified reporting, and local practice expertise to aid in our growth," said Jim Boland, CFO, RedMart Limited.

Throughout 2016, Adyen increased its footprint around the globe. Adyen expanded its local card acquiring capabilities to the U.S., Brazil, Hong Kong and Australia. Additionally, it continued to add local payment methods in key markets -- including WeChatPay in China and Oxxo in Mexico. Adyen is unique in that it has a single global and end-to-end platform, which enables the company to increase overall conversions rates for its customers by 1.4 percent.

The company also increased profitability in 2016, and has been profitable since 2011.

For more information about the Adyen payment platform, visit: http://www.adyen.com

About Adyen

Adyen is a technology company that provides businesses with a single solution to accept payments anywhere in the world. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, MasterCard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 7 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, Spotify, L'Oreal and Burberry.

