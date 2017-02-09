

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday, as investor sentiment boosted on the back of upbeat corporate earnings results.



Meanwhile, trading volumes remained thin in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe and lingering uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is currently up 0.07 percent or 5.22 points at 7,194, France's CAC 40 index is up 0.42 percent or 20.11 points at 4,786 and Germany's DAX is up 0.33 percent or 37.63 points at 11,581.



Crude oil for March delivery is currently up by 0.49 percent or $52.83 per barrel. The crude oil prices advanced, after data showed an unexpected weekly drop in gasoline stockpiles.



In the Asian trading today, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



In the European trading, the pound rose to 1-week highs 0.8501 against the euro, 1.2571 against the U.S. dollar and 1.2519 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8547, 1.2497 and 1.2451, respectively. If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.28 against the greenback and 1.27 against the franc.



Against the yen, the pound advanced to a 6-day high 141.24 from an early low of 140.04. The pound may test resistance around the 147 area.



Looking ahead, Canada new housing price index for December and U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 4, and U.S. wholesale inventories for December are slated for release in the New York session.



At 11:35 am ET, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri is expected to deliver a speech titled 'Getting to the Core of Inflation' at Western University, in Ontario.



At 1:00 pm ET, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will give a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy at a financial forum hosted by the Washington University, in St Louis, U.S.



At 1:10 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is expected to speak about the economy and monetary policy at the Chartered Financial Analysts's Society of Chicago.



At 1:30 pm ET, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to speak at the Bank of England Inclusion Reception, in London.



