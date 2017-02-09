Today, TDC A/S announces the below reporting of transactions in shares of TDC A/S made by managers, pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).



The acquisition of shares mentioned in the reporting relates to vesting of TDC's 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus programme. The Deferred Annual Bonus Programme is described in TDC's Annual Report 2016 note 6.1 on Incentive programmes.



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Name Pernille Erenbjerg -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Position/status Group CEO and President of TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 529900N96EOVRB114D28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN DK0060228559 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of the transaction Acquisition pursuant to Deferred Annual Bonus Programme 2014 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price(s) and volume(s) Prise(r): DKK 1,012,748 Volume(s): 36,041 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of the transaction 2017-02-09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Place of the transaction Acquisition outside of a market place --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Name Jens Aaløse -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Position/status Senior Executive Vice President of TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 529900N96EOVRB114D28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN DK0060228559 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of the transaction Acquisition pursuant to Deferred Annual Bonus Programme 2014 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): DKK 643,750 Volume(s): 22,908 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of the transaction 2017-02-09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Place of the transaction Acquisition outside of a market place --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



