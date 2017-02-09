Pharmaceuticals Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Worth $9.6 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing marketis expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The performance of market players in pharmaceutical analytical testing domain is highly influenced by the level of demand from end-user side. Due to intense market efforts, increasing awareness level, improving accessibility, and government initiatives, consumers, these days, are more concerned about self-care, resulting in higher consumption of pharmaceutical products.

The consumption levels are anticipated to rise exponentially over the forecast period. The companies and government organizations are working collaboratively to bridge the gap between supply and demand. As a result, companies have to realign their manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing demand.

A major price difference between conducting analytical tests in-house and outsourcing has been observed. Companies may lack the required set-up and expertise to perform every possible test in-house. In addition, there is serval no routine activities that are needed to be performed only once. These include registration stability storage & testing, process & facility validation work, cleaning validations, analytical testing using expensive equipment & method development. For such tests, the best option is to outsource it to a specialty firm that has expertise and experience in this vertical. Outsourcing benefits companies with various aspects such as personnel management and reduction of equipment, validation & maintenance cost.

The other methods of validation services include cleaning validation services, analytical standard characterization, and peak identification. These services are anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period.

Clinical bioanalytical testing market is likely to witness growth rate of over 8.0% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of clinical trials coupled with a strengthened regulatory framework to perform drug discovery and development process at par with excellence.

North America is expected to dominate the market at a global level owing to the better quality and propelling research activities being conducted within the region.

Some of the key players in this market include SGS SA; Toxikon, Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Intertek Group plc; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Exova Group plc; Boston Analytical; Charles River Laboratories International Inc.; and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Regional & service portfolio expansions and merger & acquisitions are key strategic undertakings of these players.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market on the basis of services and region:

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014-2025) Bioanalytical Testing Clinical Non Clinical Method Development & Validation Extractable & Leachable Impurity Method Technical Consulting Others Stability Testing Drug Substance Stability Indicating Method Validation Accelerated Stability Testing Phostostability Testing Others Others

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014-2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



