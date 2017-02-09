

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' trade deficit widened to a seven-month high in December, the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus reported Thursday.



The trade shortfall increased to EUR 407.62 million from EUR 346.5 million in November. This was the biggest since May, when the deficit totaled EUR 887.9 million.



Imports rose to EUR 561.77 million from EUR 513.17 million in November, while exports dropped to EUR 154.15 million from EUR 166.65 million a month ago.



In 2016, the trade deficit widened to EUR 4.18 billion from EUR 3.4 billion in 2015.



