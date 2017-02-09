

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) Thursday announced that Air Berlin Finance B.V. intends to invite holders of its existing 6.00% guaranteed convertible bonds due 6 March 2019 with an outstanding principal amount of 140 million euros convertible into ordinary registered shares of Air Berlin PLC at a conversion price currently set at EUR 2.11 to exchange such bonds for new guaranteed convertible bonds.



The company also intends to raise an additional amount of up to 85 million euros from an additional offering of the new convertible bonds.



To this effect, Air Berlin Finance B.V. intends to issue new convertible bonds guaranteed by Air Berlin PLC in an aggregate principal amount of up to 125 million euros due March 6, 2019. The new convertible bonds will have a coupon of 8.50% per annum, payable quarterly, and the initial conversion price will be set at 1.15 euros. The holders of the new convertible bonds will have a right to require Air Berlin Finance B.V. to redeem the new convertible bonds on 29 December 2017 against payment of cash.



The new convertible bonds will be issued in denominations of EUR 100,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX