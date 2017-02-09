SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- ForeScout® Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced a new solution to provide real-time and continuous visibility and control of Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployments. This new solution allows IT and security teams to enhance the security of their cloud workloads and have a more holistic view into their network security posture across campus and cloud environments from the same solution, all without adding agents.

With the rapid enterprise adoption of public cloud environments, the definition of an "endpoint" has changed. Organizations today must adopt a holistic approach to security that spans desktops, laptops, notebooks, servers, virtual machines, IoT devices, and both public and private cloud workloads. ForeScout identifies and assesses devices, systems, applications and users across these surfaces and provides unified policy-based enforcement and security orchestration to help mitigate security risks, advanced threats and data breaches.

"Today's enterprises are shifting to the cloud, and security silos are being created by the separate teams managing the campus to cloud deployments. This can make it difficult for the enterprise to gain maximum visibility and control into their workloads -- something that is only expected to become more critical given the proliferation of IP-connected devices," said Michael DeCesare, CEO ForeScout. "ForeScout gives enterprises visibility across their network environment to provide a level of universal access and eliminate the need for a fragmented approach."

ForeScout's cloud solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides a dynamic, intelligent and policy-based approach that allows enterprises to create a uniform policy once and apply it across their entire environment. Real-time agentless visibility and rich contextual awareness will provide end-customers with insight into the mapping of a user or device across the campus to cloud.

The ForeScout cloud solution helps organizations gain visibility and control across their network through a single pane of glass. Benefits include:

Avoiding existing campus security challenges translating to the cloud environment

Alleviating the need for deploying disparate cloud security solutions

Reducing operational expenses and training by cutting down on identifying security automation processes to help identify and manage workloads

