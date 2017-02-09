TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Keek Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KEK) (OTCQB: KEEKF) today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2017 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is also very pleased to announce that it has been named the number one company overall in the Technology sector.

"We are very proud of this achievement and feel it is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team over the last year. We are striding towards an equally successful year ahead, and recognize the value and support of the TSX Venture Exchange and our shareholders in helping us achieve continued success and growth," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Keek Inc.

The TSX Venture 50 ranking is comprised of ten companies from each of the five industry sectors of the TSX Venture Exchange, being: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Technology. TSX Venture 50 companies are selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. The TSX Venture Exchange has advised the Company that it will be marketing the TSX Venture 50 rankings across Canada and around the world, and will be posting a video profile about Keek Inc. later this month. These materials will be available at www.tmxmoney.com.

The Company also announced that further to its press release dated January 17, 2017, it continues to work with Apple towards releasing the updated Peeks app with the new user interface on the iOS platform. The two concerns originally cited by Apple for the exclusion of the Peeks app from the App Store, being: 1) Improvements to control the display of user generated content of a mature nature; and 2) The addition of in-app purchase capabilities, are no longer cited as concerns. However, the release of the new app has been delayed relating to other identified technical issues, which the Company is addressing swiftly. Existing iOS users are not experiencing any service disruption. New iOS downloads and registrations will remain unavailable until such time as the upgraded Peeks iOS app receives approval from Apple. The Company anticipates the iOS app will be available promptly and will issue a press release upon the receipt of Apple's approval or as other significant developments occur. The Peeks Android app is unaffected and is available in the Google Play Store.

The Company also announced that it has issued 540,000 common shares pursuant to the exercising of 291,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.30 and 249,000 options with an exercise price of $0.30, resulting in total gross proceeds of $162,000 being received by the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Forward-looking statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information relating to a product release which is subject to the involvement and approval of a third party. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. Keek Inc.'s forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, Keek Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

For further information, please contact:

Keek Inc.

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647-992-7727

mark@keek.com