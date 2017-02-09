HomeAway is offering an incredible 14th century castle stay to celebrate Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Have you ever dreamt of living in a whole castle with your favourite entourage for a week or spent hours fantasising about enjoying candlelit dinners and outdoor adventures while on holiday? HomeAway®, the world leader in holiday rentals, is about to realise this dream holiday for one lucky winner.

With anticipation high for the release of the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" featuring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, in UK cinemas from March 17, HomeAway is giving one lucky winner the chance to stay in an enchanting HomeAway castle in Scotland and invite 20 guests of his/her choice to come along.

Launching today, the HomeAwayCastle contest to win the prize package includes a five-night royal stay in the 14th century Duns Castle, including travel arrangements for all guests. Travellers from the UK as well as from France, Germany and the U.S. are permitted to enter the prize draw until the competition closes on 31st March 2017.

"Our mission at HomeAway is to help families and groups make unforgettable holiday memories and to BeOurGuest with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity", said Steve Stamstad, vice president, global brand for HomeAway. "Whether staying in one of our hundreds of castles spread across the world, or even in a simple beach bungalow, we provide more than two million unique places to stay and help travellers to get HomeAway from it all".

HomeAway is also inviting one group of four to Los Angeles for the world movie premiere of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", including staying in a luxury HomeAway villa in the Hollywood Hills. Travellers from the UK, France, Germany and the U.S. are permitted to enter the prize draw until the competition closes on 14th February 2017.

Travellers can enter the HomeAway HomeAwayCastle by visiting www.HomeAway.co.uk/Disney. The premiere tickets competition can be entered by visiting https://www.homeaway.co.uk/lp/beautyandthebeast.

The exciting, new live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast", which achieved a record-breaking 128 million trailer views during its first 24 hours, sees Belle (Emma Watson), a bright and independent young woman, become a prisoner of the Beast (Dan Stevens), only to discover soon that true beauty lies within.

The full T&Cs for entering the HomeAwayCastle competition can be found here https://www.homeaway.co.uk/info/disney-rules

The full T&Cs for entering the Hollywood premiere competition can be found here www.homeaway.co.uk/info/beautyandthebeast-rules

