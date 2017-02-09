2017 China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) to Launch Special Export Pavilions

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- World leading furniture fair, the 39th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF), will soon open at China Import and Export Fair Complex and Poly World Trade Centre Expo on March 18, 2017, in Guangzhou, China, showcasing the comprehensive lineup of home furniture, home decor and housewares, home textile as well as outdoor and leisure products.

The 2017 CIFF in Guangzhou will focus on the topic of "Better Life, Better Work," covering 750,000 square meters of exhibition space with new layout to accommodate 3,868 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions and is expected to receive 168,881 professional attendants. The first phase for home furniture will take place from March 18 to 21 with the second phase for office furniture from March 28 to 31.

CIFF committee noted that the new exhibition layout will enable companies to reach more professional audiences while improving trade efficiency by opening more precise distribution channels.

The highlight of the 2017 CIFF (Guangzhou) will be the two new export pavilions. Living and dining room furniture export area will introduce companies like Landbond, Donghong Furniture (DHF) and E&S, while the other area is designated for sofa export with companies like Asiama, Green P's Furniture and Desheng featuring their signature products.

The 2017 CIFF in Guangzhou will also optimize the exhibition area settings by merging the vintage furniture sector with modern furniture sector as home furniture pavilion, adding sofa boutique exhibition pavilion in hall 11.2 during the first phase.

Other upgrades in the upcoming CIFF (Guangzhou) include expanding the scale of manufacturing equipment exhibition. Supporting manufacturing equipment pavilion during the second phase will also be upgraded to demonstrate mattress accessories and cutters and tools, featuring noted brands such as Shanghai Tianye Tools, AiDeFu Latex and Peak.

"The CIFF is growing stronger year by year as a top choice in the furniture industry. A professional platform that presents opportunities to both exhibitors and buyers, CIFF is dedicated to adapting to the changing landscape of the global furniture market while improving customer experience," said the committee.

About CIFF

As the first and largest furniture fair in China, the 39th CIFF (Guangzhou) will be organized by China National Furniture Association, China Foreign Trade Center (Group), Guangdong Furniture Association, Hong Kong Furniture & Decoration Trade Association and hosted by China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp.http://www.ciff-gz.com/







