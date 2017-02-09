Bodog Extends Poker Business: Starting with Brazil & Mexico

LONDON, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After a small hiatus Bodog is ready to start making waves in online poker once again. Bodog recently sold their successful network to a Hong Kong-based consortium, PayWaingLuo. But, with recent opportunities opening up in the LatAm region, have decided to take the plunge in the region, using the software that made Bodog famous in the poker industry for encouraging recreational players rather than sharks.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466350/Bodog.jpg )

This practise is now the norm in the poker industry.

Bodog's extension into the Latin America will see the brand also offer sports betting and casino as well as being the first and only company offer a full suite of payment methods including Bitcoin (for both deposit and withdrawal).

Ed Pownall, spokesman for the Bodog brand, commented: "The LatAm region has long been seen as a growth area for the online gaming industry but we felt leading with poker was the best point of entry as we have made such a strong name for ourselves in this arena."