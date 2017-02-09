Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable

at Shareholders' meeting January 31, 2017 2,453,672,373 2,595,462,265

A total number of 2,606,050,087 voting rights were attached to the 2,453,672,373 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

10,587,822 voting rights attached to the 10,587,822 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code

