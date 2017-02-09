Instinctif Partners Wins Best PR Crisis Communications Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Inaugural PRCA MENA Awards 2017 presented international business communications consultancy, Instinctif Partners, the Best PR Crisis Communications Campaign accolade

Instinctif Partners Middle East has won the Best PR Crisis Communications Campaign award at the PRCA MENA Awards 2017. Considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the PR industry, this category recognises firms for achieving success in improving crisis management and crisis preparedness.

Judges commended Instinctif Partners for its engagement with a significant government agency in the GCC region, between February and June 2016, undertaking a fundamental review and redevelopment of all crisis management and crisis procedures.

Samantha Bartel, Managing Partner, Instinctif Partners Middle East said; "We are very pleased to have received the PRCA MENA Award for improving crisis preparedness for a GCC government agency. Our award recognises the superb work we have done and strengthens our position as risk, issues and crisis experts."

The Instinctif Partners' team were able to complete a seven-month project in four months, including training 87 participants across three sessions in crisis management and crisis procedures.

PRCA MENA General Manager, Leanne Foy, commented: "Instinctif Partners were successful in beating strong competition to receive this prominent award. Judges recognised and rewarded Instinctif Partners' recent launch of CrisisOptic, a new tool measuring a business' ability to respond to a crisis, by quantifying business resilience in ten key areas, from governance and risk management to operational response."

"Crisis communications is a real master discipline in Public Relations. It's where a professional PR consultancy can help clients the most in the best case - or damage the most in the worst case. The entries in the Crisis Communications category have shown the high professional standards of the PR industry in the MENA region, with some excellent case studies on how to successfully deal with difficult situations for companies and public institutions," said Jurgen Gangoly, judging on Crisis Communications.

Instinctif was applauded for its expertise across a wide spectrum of industries, including: energy, financial services, capital markets, telecoms, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, real estate, waste management, sustainability and investor relations.

Bartel added: "We are a small team with big ambition - advising clients across the MENA region. We have created a community where every employee plays a part in shaping who we are, we vote on important issues together and collectively decide how best to answer clients' needs."

Instinctif Partners were also shortlisted for the PRCA MENA Small Consultancy of the Year award, open to any consultancy with under 15 employees, recognising effective business results, community leadership and innovation across the region.

Instinctif Partners is a leading international communications consultancy with six areas of expertise: capital markets, corporate, public policy, content & creative, engagement and insight & research.

They are specialists in reputation, influence and engagement. They work with their clients across multiple and complex audiences combining deep insights, expert storytelling and creative delivery to change behaviours, emotions and perceptions.

Instinctif Partners currently employs 450 people in 20 offices across ten countries across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America.

They are one of the fastest growing consultancies in their industry; in the past twelve months alone, they have been awarded Large Consultancy of the Year by the PRCA, Best PR Consultancy at the Corporate & Financial Awards, Regional Independent Consultancy of the Year (EMEA) at the ICCO Awards, and City Agency of the Year at the PRCA City and Financial Awards. They were also Highly Commended Large Consultancy of the Year at the PR Week Awards, named as one of PR Week's Best Places to Work and shortlisted as Employer of the Year at the National Business Awards and the European Business Awards.

