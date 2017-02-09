Vipro Markets Launches New Client Area

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global, online forex and CFD broker, Vipro Markets announced the launch of its upgraded Client Area that offers traders and IBs a completely new experience in managing their accounts.

The new version of Vipro Markets' Client Area boasts a responsive, user-friendly design that makes it easier to view and navigate its main tabs: Trader's Room, IB Room and Forex Tools.

With forex traders becoming even more sophisticated and technology-savvy, Vipro Markets capitalises on its robust in-house IT infrastructure to revamp its Client Area and add extra automated functions giving traders the possibility to:

Use quick buttons to perform various actions on each of their trading accounts (deposit, withdraw, transfer funds, modify account settings).

Export detailed CSV-formatted reports at the touch of a button

The Client Area also features a dedicated IB section where Introducing Brokers can monitor the performance of their accounts, keep track of their clients' trading activity and income and make withdrawals and fund transfers. The IB room is also equipped with powerful promotional tools for better conversion rate optimisation.

Consistent with its commitment to improving Clients' trading skills, the broker added more materials to the Client Area's all-in-one education section, including videos on forex strategies, market analysis, trading psychology, ebooks, forex signals and live webinars in multiple languages.

The broker's new Client Area is optimised for mobile devices, including iPads, iPhones and Android devices and provides a secure environment powered by advanced SSL encryption.

Vipro Markets CEO, Valerijus Ovsianikas, commented: "We are proud to unveil our new Client Area that provides traders with full control over their trading and financial operations. After months of extensive research and testing, our expert team of IT professionals developed a simple, modern interface combined with improved functionality and superior resources for both novice and advanced traders".

As a fast-growing company with a vision to take the lead in the forex industry, Vipro Markets will continue to invest in the latest technologies and industry trends to streamline its products and services with the aim of enhancing Clients' trading experience.

About Vipro Markets

Vipro Markets is a global forex broker offering retail and institutional Clients trading services with prime focus on Forex, Stock Indices, commodities, CFDs and precious metals. The broker is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 278/15, and is also a Member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF). The Company has distinguished itself among ECN Forex brokers by providing top-notch trading services with low average spreads and commissions and ultra-fast execution though its state-of-the-art trading servers located at the Equinix LD4 data center in London.

Trading in derivative financial instruments may not be suitable for everyone and we therefore advise Clients to make themselves familiar with all the risks involved. Please review the Vipro Markets Client Agreement and other legal documentation available on Vipro Markets website before entering into any transaction with the company. Website: http://www.vipromarkets.com