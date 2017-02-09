

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Thursday, putting them on course for a third straight session of gains, as oil prices rebounded from a sharp sell-off earlier in the week and investors piled into defensive sectors like utilities amid global uncertainties.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.21 percent at 364.71 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session. The German DAX was moving up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.



Total SA shares added 1 percent in Paris as the oil major swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter after cutting costs at all its units.



Societe Generale shares rallied 2 percent, even as the French lender reported a drop in fourth-quarter net profit due to the negative impact of higher taxes and the sale of its Croatian subsidiary.



Eutelsat climbed 6.5 percent after the company unveiled plans to buy a Viasat satellite.



Defensive stocks were on the rise in Frankfurt, with Bayer, E.ON and RWE climbing more than 2 percent each.



Aviva shares advanced 1 percent. The life and health insurer is selling its entire 50 percent holding in French life insurance joint venture Antarius to Sogecap, a unit of Societe Generale S.A. France, for about 425 million pounds or 500 million euros.



German lender Commerzbank fell 3 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit was hit by a sharp rise in provisions against bad loans on ship finance.



Industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp tumbled almost 4 percent. The company swung to a net profit in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2017, but warned that it expects a recovery in its European steel business only later in the year.



French advertising and communications company Publicis Groupe fell over 3 percent on reporting a loss of 527 million euros for fiscal 2016.



British tour operator Thomas Cook Group lost as much as 6 percent after its first-quarter pretax loss widened due to higher costs.



