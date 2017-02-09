Pharma Exhibitors At CPhI South East Asia Use Event To Expand Sales Regionally

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CPhI South East Asia returns to the Jakarta International Expo in Indonesia for its fifth edition from 22nd-24th March 2017 as regional pharma companies expect robust growth. In fact, the slowing pace of global markets and the increasing threat of a new protectionist wave is transforming the outlook of South East Asian (SEA)manufacturers which are now shifting their focus more to the actual prospects of regional exports. Mirroring this trend, international investors and companies are now pushing for more business in this regional market, across the entire ASEAN economy.

Comprising 40% of SEA economic output, Indonesia is the largest pharma market in the South East Asia Pacific region (SEA/AP). The country has the biggest and fastest-growing economy in the SEA region and a pharma economy consisting of over 200 pharmaceutical companies. There are already 25-30 generic domestic companies with access to the international market, and equally, there are approximately 35 multinational companies established in the area.

These favourable macro trends will be reflected at CPhI South East Asia where domestic manufacturers in particular are increasingly attending the event, with a view to opening up sales in international markets. The biggest pharma event in the ASEAN region, CPhI South East Asia will gather over 5,500 attendees from 41 countries and more than 260 exhibitors (click here for the full list) to network, learn and do business for three days. Co-locating this year with Health Ingredients South East Asia, the event welcomes the best pharma ingredients professionals, packaging experts, machinery providers and contract manufacturing as well as nutraceutical companies from across the region.

The event's conference programme is a dedicated, content-enriched platform that will cover business outlook and markets, regulations and compliance, and manufacturing and supply chain. Sessions include "Strategies to improve market access", "Effective compliance strategies when managing 3rd parties" and "Big Data trends and applications in Supply Chain" and panel discussions on "A look at the pharmaceutical industry in South East Asia" and "ASEAN regulatory harmonization developments".

The event is supported by national and regional governments and regional trade groups, such as: the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry, theIndonesia Investment Coordinating Board, and theNational Agency for Drug and Food Control.

Rutger Oudejans, Brand Director CPhI South East Asia at UBM EMEA, commented: "2017 marks the 5th anniversary of CPhI South East Asia, and it is incredible to see how far this pharma economy has come. We are seeing a strong interest from international companies coming to the event looking to do business not only in Indonesia, but in the entire ASEAN economy. Additionally, in the last few years more and more Indonesian regional manufacturers are using the event as an essential conduit to begin established sales outside their core domestic market.This year we will also introduce the ASEAN-India strategic forum to help increase bilateral trade with Indian counterparts, as well as an Investment Forum and Distributors network."

Highlighted features at CPhI South East Asia in 2017 include:

The Investment Forum, matching key international players interested in investing in Indonesia with the top tier pharma companies in the country looking for reliable partners.

matching key international players interested in investing in with the top tier pharma companies in the country looking for reliable partners. The ASEAN- India strategic sourcing Forum provides a business-networking platform for ASEAN companies, both manufacturers and distributors alike, focusing on bilateral trade with their Indian counterparts.

provides a business-networking platform for ASEAN companies, both manufacturers and distributors alike, focusing on bilateral trade with their Indian counterparts. All distributors in the region have been invited to visit the event and network with peers and exhibitors through CPhI South East Asia's Distributor Network -- expanding its database of providers in the region with the aim of magnifying the reach throughout the whole ASEAN region.

-- expanding its database of providers in the region with the aim of magnifying the reach throughout the whole ASEAN region. The Business Matchmaking programme provides attendees with the opportunity to browse potential clients, schedule meetings before the event, and find new business partners.

provides attendees with the opportunity to browse potential clients, schedule meetings before the event, and find new business partners. Roadshows have been organized in many ASEAN countries to further promote CPhI South East Asia as a pharma bridge in the region.

