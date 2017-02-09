EXCHANGE NOTICE 9.2.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 10.2.2017



34 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 10.2.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 9.2.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 10.2.2017



34 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 10.2.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614252