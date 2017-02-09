Truphone and The Plan B Company Enable Services for the Connected Car

LONDON, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Truphone, the world's first global mobile network, and The Plan B Company, the IoT automotive pioneers, announced today they have partnered to build services for the connected car for leading Asian automotive manufacturer, Kia. The Plan B Company plans to connect thousands of cars with the Truphone SIM covering Europe during 2017.

The combined solution intelligently connects the car to new services creating new possibilities for the driver and passenger. It is made possible by Truphone's multi-country connectivity and The Plan B Company's strength in turning data into insights.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Plan B to enable them to create enhanced and intuitive services for Kia's connected car programme," said Steve Alder, Truphone Chief Business Development Officer.

Kia wanted a car that could give drivers real-time information and location based offers, anywhere in the world. The Plan B Company will leverage Truphone's global SIM and IoT Connectivity Management Platform to create the car of the future that can tell you when it needs a service, recommend a parking spot, and pay for it.

Truphone's unique global network delivers an unparalleled local service. This means that The Plan B Company can provision cars with the Truphone SIM anywhere in the world and future-proof its solution as the cars roll out across Europe.

With Truphone, The Plan B Company has one supplier to deliver quality connectivity in over 220 countries. This, combined with Truphone's industry-leading IoT platform that provides life cycle management, via comprehensive rules engine and REST API enables rapid deployment and over the air reconfiguration to suit the service required.

Patrick Ten Berge, co-founder at The Plan B Company says: "Like us, Truphone is a leader in providing future-proof solutions. We chose them because they delivered the best quality connectivity with predictable costs across many countries."

Truphone and The Plan B Company will be speaking about Kia's connected car programme at Mobile World Congress 2017, taking place from 27 February to 2 March 2017. For more information, visit Truphone.com/mwc17

About Truphone

We're changing the way the world communicates and in doing so creating a whole new set of possibilities. Our global network and patented SIM technology powers connectivity for any device anywhere. We deliver game-changing products and services: mobile recording for compliance, international mobile business plans and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Nine of the world's leading investment banks trust Truphone for their mobile recording compliance. More than 3,500 companies choose us as their business mobile provider. Headquartered in London, Truphone has 12 offices worldwide.

To learn more, visit http://www.truphone.com

About The Plan B Company

Based in the Netherlands, The Plan B Company is an integrator who mediates between suppliers and companies that want to start in the field of Connected Car. The Plan B Company supports finding the right suppliers in the areas of hardware, software and connectivity to match the needs of the client throughout the entire process. In addition, Plan B supports proposition development based on the obtained data. The Plan B Company provides its services already to several car manufacturers, national sales companies, companies with medium-sized fleets and leasing companies. The Plan B Company has been compliant in the field of security and privacy of customer data and already complies with the EU Data Protection Directive in 2016.

To learn more, visit http://www.theplanbcompany.com

