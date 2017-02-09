Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach US$43.05 Billion by 2024: Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders to Drive Growth, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TheGlobal Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Marketdemonstrates a high degree of competition between GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc. states a new research report by Transparency Market Research. With the top five players accounting for more than 67%, the market exhibits a largely consolidated structure.

Analysts project this market to remain competitive over the forthcoming years, specifically the drug markets for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), thanks to the robust product pipelines of established drug-makers.

According to the research report, the worldwide market for pulmonary drug delivery devices, which stood at US$32.2 bn in 2015, is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.30% between 2016 and 2024 and reach US$43.05 bn by the end of the forecast period. The application of these devices is higher in the asthma segment and is expected to remain so over the next few years, thanks to the robust pipeline of drugs for the treatment of asthma.

North America to Continue to Lead Global Market

An analysis of the geographical presence of the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has also been presented in this research report. As per the study, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the prime regional markets for pulmonary drug delivery devices. North America, among these, is leading the global market with Europe trailing closely. The key factor behind the rise of both the regional markets is the increasing prevalence of COPD.

With the technological advancements in pulmonary drug delivery devices, North America is likely to retain its position across the world with a share of more than 40% by the end of the forecast period. The markets for pulmonary drug delivery devices in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness significant growth in the next few years, owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders. The rising level of awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness and the increase in the disposable income are also anticipated to propel these markets in the near future, states the research report.

Rising Pool of Respiratory Disorder Patients to Fuel Market's Growth

"The rising pool of patients suffering from respiratory disorders is having the most prominent impact on the global market for pulmonary drug delivery devices," states an analyst at TMR. The alarming rise in air pollution and the increasing number of smokers, worldwide, are adding substantially to the already worsened situation of COPD patient pool, leading to a remarkable surge in the demand for these devices. Analysts expect this scenario to remain so over the period of forecast, resulting in a high demand pace for these devices.

In addition to this, the market is anticipated to benefit from the increasing research and development in the treatments for asthma and COPD in the near future. However, the imminent patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and several regulatory hurdles may limit the growth of this market to some extent in the years to come, notes the research study.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 - 2024."

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented as follows:

By Product type

Dry Powder Inhalers Single-dose inhalers Multi-dose inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers Manually-actuated pressurized inhaler Breath-actuated pressurized inhaler

Nebulizers Jet nebulizers Ultrasonic wave nebulizers Vibrating mesh nebulizers



By Application

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

and

