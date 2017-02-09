Thomson Reuters Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX /NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The company achieved its full-year 2016 Outlook.

Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.03 , reflecting the gain on the sale of IP & Science. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.31 , a decrease of $0.24 per share. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EPS was $0.60 , an increase of 9%.

, reflecting the gain on the sale of IP & Science. Full-year diluted EPS was $4.13 , reflecting the gain on the sale of IP & Science. Full-year adjusted EPS was $1.79 , an increase of $0.01 per share. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EPS was $2.07 , up 16% from the prior year.

, reflecting the gain on the sale of IP & Science. Full-year cash flow from operations increased 5% to $3.0 billion . Full-year free cash flow increased 12% to $2.0 billion .

. The company's board of directors approved an additional $1 billion share buyback program and also approved a $0.02 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.38 .

"2016 was a year of continued progress. I am encouraged by the momentum and the foundation we have built heading into 2017, and we are well positioned to deliver on our commitments," said Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer of Thomson Reuters. "Today's results reflect the clear progress we are making against the objectives we set out three years ago. 2017 is the year we work to accelerate revenue growth. In these uncertain times, customers lean more heavily on trusted partners like Thomson Reuters to help navigate a changing environment - and we are ready to help them."

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Fourth-Quarter 2016

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts for the fourth quarter and full year are from continuing operations and exclude the results of the IP & Science business, which was sold in October 2016. IP & Science was classified as a discontinued operation for 2016 reporting purposes. 2015 amounts (except cash flow measures) are restated to conform to the 2016 presentation.

IFRS Financial Measures Three Months Ended December 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except earnings per share (EPS)) IFRS Financial Measures 2016 2015 Change

Revenues $2,860 $2,887 -1%

Operating profit $294 $433 -32%

Diluted EPS (includes discontinued operations) $3.03 $0.53 472%

Cash flow from operations (includes discontinued operations) $998 $963 4%















Revenues declined 1% due to the impact of foreign currency.

Operating profit declined 32% due to the fourth-quarter severance charges of $212 million .

. Diluted EPS, which includes discontinued operations, was $3.03 compared to $0.53 in the prior-year period due to a $2.0 billion gain on the sale of the IP & Science business.

compared to in the prior-year period due to a gain on the sale of the IP & Science business. Cash flow from operations, which includes discontinued operations, increased 4%.







Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)





Three Months Ended December 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except EPS and margins) Excluding Q4 2016 Charges(2)







2016

2015

Change



2016

Change

Change Before

Currency

Revenues $2,860

$2,887

-1 %

$2,860

-1 % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA $635

$802

-21 %

$847

6 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.2 % 27.8 % -560 bp

29.6 % 180 bp 100 bp Underlying operating profit $368

$560

-34 %

$580

4 % 2 % Underlying operating profit margin 12.9 % 19.4 % -650 bp

20.3 % 90bp

20 bp Adjusted EPS $0.31

$0.55

-44 %

$0.60

9 % 7 % Free cash flow (includes discontinued operations) $755

$708

7 %

$794

12 %



































(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. These and other non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the tables appended to this news release. Additional information is provided in the explanatory footnotes to the appended tables. (2) Results exclude the impact of $212 million of fourth-quarter 2016 charges from adjusted EBITDA, underlying operating profit and adjusted EPS. Free cash flow excludes 2016 cash payments of $39 million associated with these charges. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of the company's results including and excluding the impact of the charges.

Revenues decreased 1% to $2.9 billion . Before currency, revenues increased 1%.

. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21% to $635 million from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $847 million , and the margin increased to 29.6% from 27.8%.

from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Underlying operating profit decreased 34% to $368 million from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, underlying operating profit increased 4% to $580 million , and the margin increased to 20.3% from 19.4%.

from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Adjusted EPS was $0.31 , a decrease of 44% or $0.24 per share. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EPS was $0.60 , an increase of 9% or $0.05 per share. Currency had a $0.01 favorable impact.

, a decrease of 44% or per share.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Full-Year 2016





IFRS Financial Measures Year Ended December 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except EPS)





2016 2015 Change





Revenues $11,166 $11,257 -1%





Operating profit $1,390 $1,526 -9%





Diluted EPS (includes discontinued operations) $4.13 $1.60 158%





Cash flow from operations (includes discontinued operations) $2,984 $2,838 5%























Revenues declined 1% as higher subscription revenues were more than offset by the impact of foreign currency and a decline in both transactions and recoveries revenues.

Operating profit decreased 9% due to the fourth-quarter charges.

Diluted EPS, which includes discontinued operations, was $4.13 compared to $1.60 in the prior year due to the $2.0 billion gain on the sale of the IP & Science business.

compared to in the prior year due to the gain on the sale of the IP & Science business. Cash flow from operations, which includes discontinued operations, increased 5%.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1) Year Ended December 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except EPS and margins) Excluding Q4 2016 Charges(2)

2016 2015 Change

2016 Change Change Before

Currency Revenues $11,166 $11,257 -1%

$11,166 -1% 1% Adjusted EBITDA $2,954 $3,089 -4%

$3,166 2% 2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.5% 27.4% -90bp

28.4% 100bp 20bp Underlying operating profit $1,930 $2,055 -6%

$2,142 4% 2% Underlying operating profit margin 17.3% 18.3% -100bp

19.2% 90bp 20bp Adjusted EPS $1.79 $1.78 1%

$2.07 16% 12% Free cash flow (includes discontinued operations) $2,022 $1,801 12%

$2,061 14%





















(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. These and other non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the tables appended to this news release. Additional information is provided in the explanatory footnotes to the appended tables. (2) Results exclude the impact of $212 million of fourth-quarter 2016 charges from adjusted EBITDA, underlying operating profit and adjusted EPS. Free cash flow excludes 2016 cash payments of $39 million associated with these charges. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of the company's results including and excluding the impact of the charges.

Revenues decreased 1% to $11.2 billion . Before currency, revenues increased 1%.

. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% to $3.0 billion from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $3.2 billion , and the margin increased to 28.4% from 27.4%.

from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Underlying operating profit decreased 6% to $1.9 billion from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, underlying operating profit increased 4% to $2.1 billion , and the margin increased to 19.2% from 18.3%.

from the prior-year period due to the fourth-quarter charges. Adjusted EPS was $1.79 , an increase of $0.01 per share. Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EPS was $2.07 , a 16% increase or $0.29 per share. Currency had a $0.07 favorable impact.

, an increase of per share. Free cash flow increased 12% to $2.0 billion , benefiting from a $200 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter related to a $500 million cash contribution made to the company's US defined benefit pension plan in the first quarter of 2017.

Recent Developments

Fourth-Quarter 2016 Charges

In November 2016, the company announced that it planned to take between $200 million and $250 million of charges in the fourth quarter to accelerate the pace of its Transformation program by further simplifying and streamlining the business. The company subsequently incurred $212 million of charges in the quarter. Approximately 80% of the charges were taken in the Financial & Risk business with the balance incurred in Legal, Tax & Accounting and Corporate. The resulting run-rate cash savings in 2017 are estimated to be of a similar magnitude to the charges, with some of the savings to be reinvested in the business.

$500 Million Pension Contribution

The company made a contribution of $500 million to its US defined benefit pension plan in January 2017. As a result of this contribution, the overall funded status of the plan now exceeds 90% based on current market conditions. The contribution was funded from free cash flow and is expected to eliminate any material near-term contribution requirements for the US plan. The tax benefit of approximately $200 million related to the contribution is reflected in the company's fourth-quarter 2016 cash flow from operations and free cash flow.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

In February 2017, the Thomson Reuters board of directors approved a $0.02 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.38 per common share. A quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share is payable on March 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record as of February 23, 2017.

In 2016, the company repurchased approximately 41.9 million shares at a cost of $1.7 billion. Of this amount, 10.7 million shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter at a cost of $441 million.

Today, the company announced that it plans to repurchase up to an additional $1.0 billion of its shares as it has completed its $1.5 billion program announced in February 2016.

Business Outlook 2017 (Before Currency)

Thomson Reuters today provided its Outlook for 2017. The company's 2017 Outlook assumes constant currency rates compared to 2016 and does not factor in the impact of acquisitions or divestitures that may occur during the year.

For the full year 2017, the company expects:

Low single-digit revenue growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 28.8% to 29.8%

Free cash flow to range between $0.9 billion and $1.2 billion (which reflects cash payments in 2017 relating to the fourth-quarter 2016 charge, the $500 million contribution to the US defined benefit pension plan made earlier in the first quarter and the loss of free cash flow from the divestiture of the IP & Science business)

(which reflects cash payments in 2017 relating to the fourth-quarter 2016 charge, the contribution to the US defined benefit pension plan made earlier in the first quarter and the loss of free cash flow from the divestiture of the IP & Science business) Adjusted EPS target of $2.35 , consistent with its previously disclosed objective

The information in this section is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Assumptions and Material Risks."

2016 Highlights by Business Unit

Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons in this news release are before the impact of foreign currency (constant currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure the performance of its business.

Financial & Risk

Fourth Quarter

Revenues increased 1% to $1.5 billion . Revenues grew approximately 2% excluding the impact of lower recoveries revenues and commercial pricing adjustments related to the migration of certain customers to new platforms. Recurring revenues (77% of the segment's revenues in the quarter) were up 1%, primarily due to the impact of an annual price increase and positive net sales for the year. Growth was partly offset by lower revenues resulting from pricing adjustments relating to the migration of certain customers to new platforms and macro-economic conditions impacting large European banks and banks in several emerging markets. Transactions revenues (15% of the segment's revenues in the quarter) were up 5% due to increased revenue from Tradeweb and BETA brokerage processing. This increase was offset by the impact of lower foreign exchange spot trading revenues. Low-margin recoveries revenues (8% of the segment's revenues in the quarter) decreased 8% as some third-party partners continued to move to direct billing with their customers. The decline in recoveries revenues is expected to be more modest in 2017. Recoveries represent revenues for content or services provided by third parties and distributed through Financial & Risk's platform. Reductions in recoveries revenue have no impact on the unit's EBITDA or operating profit.

. Revenues grew approximately 2% excluding the impact of lower recoveries revenues and commercial pricing adjustments related to the migration of certain customers to new platforms. By geography, revenues in the Americas were up 2% (up 4%, excluding recoveries), Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) declined 1% (no change, excluding recoveries), and Asia was up 1% (up 2%, excluding recoveries).

, and (EMEA) declined 1% (no change, excluding recoveries), and was up 1% (up 2%, excluding recoveries). EBITDA decreased 36% to $289 million and the margin decreased to 19.2% from 29.5% due to $167 million of charges incurred in the quarter. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $167 million , EBITDA increased 1% to $456 million and the margin increased to 30.2% from 29.5%. Currency had a 110 basis point favorable impact on margin.

and the margin decreased to 19.2% from 29.5% due to of charges incurred in the quarter. Operating profit decreased 56% to $139 million and the margin decreased to 9.2% from 20.8% primarily due to the fourth-quarter charges. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $167 million , operating profit decreased 4% to $306 million and the margin decreased to 20.3% from 20.8%. Currency had a 120 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 9.2% from 20.8% primarily due to the fourth-quarter charges. Net sales were positive in the Americas and Asia , but were negative in EMEA and in aggregate in the quarter.

Full Year

Revenues were unchanged from the prior year at $6.1 billion . Revenues grew approximately 2% excluding the impact of lower recoveries revenues and commercial pricing adjustments related to the migration of certain customers to new platforms. Recurring revenues (77% of the segment's revenues in the year) were up 1%, primarily due to the impact of an annual price increase and positive net sales for the year, partly offset by lower revenues resulting from the pricing adjustments relating to the migration of certain customers to new platforms and macro-economic conditions impacting large European banks and banks in several emerging markets. Transactions revenues (15% of the segment's revenues in the year) were up 2% due to increased revenue from Tradeweb, BETA brokerage processing and transactional revenues from the Risk business. This increase was offset by the impact of lower foreign exchange trading revenues. Low-margin recoveries revenues (8% of the segment's revenues in the year) decreased 13% as some third-party partners continued to move to direct billing with their customers. The decline in recoveries revenues is expected to be more modest in 2017.

. Revenues grew approximately 2% excluding the impact of lower recoveries revenues and commercial pricing adjustments related to the migration of certain customers to new platforms.

By geography, revenues in the Americas were up 2% (up 3%, excluding recoveries), EMEA was down 2% (down 1%, excluding recoveries), and Asia was up 1% (up 3%, excluding recoveries).

was up 1% (up 3%, excluding recoveries). EBITDA decreased 4% to $1.6 billion and the margin decreased to 26.9% from 27.7% due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $167 million , EBITDA increased 6% to $1.8 billion and the margin increased to 29.7% from 27.7%. Currency had a 90 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 26.9% from 27.7% due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter. Operating profit decreased 5% to $1.0 billion and the margin decreased to 17.2% from 18.0% due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $167 million , operating profit increased 10% to $1.2 billion and the margin increased to 20.0% from 18.0%. Currency had an 80 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 17.2% from 18.0% due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter. Net sales for the full year were positive in the Americas and Asia , but were negative in EMEA.

Legal

Fourth Quarter

Revenues were unchanged from the prior-year period at $864 million . Excluding US print, revenues grew 2%. Solutions businesses (44% of the segment's revenues in the quarter) grew 1% as a result of subscription revenue growth of 5%, partially offset by a 10% reduction in transactional revenues. US Online Legal Information (41% of the segment's revenues in the quarter) grew 2%, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of growth. US Print (15% of the segment's revenues in the quarter) declined 7%.

. Excluding US print, revenues grew 2%. Subscription revenues (74% of the segment's revenues) grew 3%. However, transactional revenues (12% of the segment's revenues) declined 9% due to lower Legal Managed Services and Elite transactional revenues.

EBITDA declined 9% to $296 million and the margin decreased to 34.3% from 37.2% primarily due to $26 million of charges incurred in the quarter. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $26 million , EBITDA declined 2% to $322 million and the margin increased to 37.3% from 37.2%. Currency had a negative 10 basis point impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 34.3% from 37.2% primarily due to of charges incurred in the quarter. Operating profit decreased 11% to $235 million and the margin decreased to 27.2% from 30.0% primarily due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $26 million , operating profit decreased 1% to $261 million and the margin increased to 30.2% from 30.0%. Currency had a 30 basis point negative impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 27.2% from 30.0% primarily due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter.

Full Year

Revenues increased 1% to $3.4 billion . Excluding US print, revenues grew 2%. Solutions businesses (45% of the segment's revenues in the year) grew 2% as a result of subscription revenue growth of 5%, partially offset by a 6% reduction in transactional revenues. US Online Legal Information (41% of the segment's revenues in the year) grew 2%. US Print (14% of the segment's revenues in the year) declined 7%.

. Excluding US print, revenues grew 2%. Subscription revenues (74% of the segment's revenues) grew 3%. However, transactional revenues (12% of the segment's revenues) declined 6% due to lower Legal Managed Services and Findlaw transactional revenues.

EBITDA declined 3% to $1.2 billion and the margin declined to 36.6% from 37.2% primarily due to charges of $26 million incurred in the fourth quarter. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $26 million , EBITDA decreased 1% to $1.3 billion and the margin increased to 37.4% from 37.2% in the prior year. Currency had a 40 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin declined to 36.6% from 37.2% primarily due to charges of incurred in the fourth quarter. Operating profit decreased 3% to $984 million and the margin decreased to 29.2% from 29.7% due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $26 million , operating profit was unchanged at $1.0 billion and the margin increased to 30.0% from 29.7%. Currency had a 30 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 29.2% from 29.7% due to charges incurred in the fourth quarter.

Tax & Accounting

Fourth Quarter

Revenues increased 2% to $416 million , driven by the Corporate and Professional businesses, partially offset by a decline in the Knowledge Solutions and Government businesses.

, driven by the Corporate and Professional businesses, partially offset by a decline in the Knowledge Solutions and Government businesses. EBITDA decreased 19% to $131 million and the margin decreased to 31.5% from 39.3% due to charges of $18 million incurred in the quarter, increased investment and additional costs incurred related to the Government business. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $18 million , EBITDA declined 7% to $149 million and the margin decreased to 35.8% from 39.3%. Currency had a 30 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 31.5% from 39.3% due to charges of incurred in the quarter, increased investment and additional costs incurred related to the Government business.

Operating profit decreased 35% to $86 million and the margin decreased to 20.7% from 32.2% due to higher depreciation and amortization expense, and similar factors that impacted EBITDA margin. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $18 million , operating profit decreased 21% to $104 million and the margin decreased to 25.0% from 32.2%. Currency had a 30 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 20.7% from 32.2% due to higher depreciation and amortization expense, and similar factors that impacted EBITDA margin.

Full Year

Revenues increased 4% to $1.5 billion driven by the Corporate, Professional and Knowledge Solutions businesses, partially offset by a decline in the Government business.

driven by the Corporate, Professional and Knowledge Solutions businesses, partially offset by a decline in the Government business. EBITDA decreased 9% to $414 million and the margin decreased to 28.5% from 32.2% due to charges and costs incurred in the Government business. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $18 million , EBITDA declined 5% to $432 million and the margin decreased to 29.8% from 32.2%. Currency had a 90 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 28.5% from 32.2% due to charges and costs incurred in the Government business. Operating profit decreased 17% to $283 million and the margin decreased to 19.5% from 24.2% due to higher depreciation and amortization expense, and similar factors that impacted the EBITDA margin. Excluding fourth-quarter charges of $18 million , operating profit declined 12% to $301 million and the margin decreased to 20.7% from 24.2%. Currency had an 80 basis point favorable impact on the margin.

and the margin decreased to 19.5% from 24.2% due to higher depreciation and amortization expense, and similar factors that impacted the EBITDA margin.

Corporate & Other (Including Reuters News)

Fourth Quarter

Reuters News revenues were $77 million , up 5%.

, up 5%. Corporate & Other costs were $92 million compared to $154 million . The decrease was primarily due to the elimination of certain costs in connection with the sale of IP & Science, as well as some costs previously recorded in Corporate that are now recorded in the business segments following the sale of IP & Science. Lower severance and healthcare costs also contributed to the decrease in the quarter.

Full Year

Reuters News revenues were $304 million , up 4%.

, up 4%. Corporate & Other costs were $381 million compared to $405 million in the prior year.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, underlying operating profit and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted EPS, and selected measures before the impact of foreign currency and the impact of the fourth quarter 2016 charges. Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies, and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. For outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the 2017 impact of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, (ii) fair value adjustments associated with foreign currency derivativesembedded in certain customer contracts, and (iii) other finance income or expense related to foreign exchange contracts and intercompany financing arrangements. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses, which generally arise from business transactions that it does not anticipate.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS AND MATERIAL RISKS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in the "2017 Business Outlook (Before Currency)" section, Mr. Smith's comments and statements regarding expected run-rate savings from the fourth-quarter 2016 charges, recoveries revenues within the Financial & Risk business, the expected impact of the 2017 US defined benefit pension plan contribution and the company's plans to repurchase additional shares in 2017, are forward-looking. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. There is no assurance that the events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. A business outlook is provided for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for 2017. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

The company's 2017 Business Outlook is based on various external and internal assumptions. Economic and market assumptions include, but are not limited to, GDP growth in most of the countries where Thomson Reuters operates, a continued increase in demand for high quality information and workflow solutions and a continued need for trusted products and services that help customers navigate changing geopolitical, economic and regulatory environments. Internal financial and operational assumptions include, but are not limited to, the successful execution of sales initiatives, ongoing product release programs, our globalization strategy and other growth and efficiency initiatives.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economy; actions of competitors; failure to develop new products, services, applications and functionalities to meet customers' needs, attract new customers or expand into new geographic markets and identify areas of higher growth; failures or disruptions of telecommunications, network systems or the Internet; fraudulent or unpermitted data access or other cyber-security or privacy breaches; increased accessibility to free or relatively inexpensive information sources; failure to maintain a high renewal rate for subscription-based services; dependency on third parties for data, information and other services; changes to law and regulations; tax matters, including changes to tax laws, regulations and treaties; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates; failure to adapt to recent organizational changes and effectively implement strategic initiatives; failure to recruit, motivate and retain high quality management and key employees; failure to meet the challenges involved in operating globally; failure to derive fully the anticipated benefits from existing or future acquisitions, joint ventures, investments or dispositions; failure to protect the brands and reputation of Thomson Reuters; impairment of goodwill and identifiable intangible assets; inadequate protection of intellectual property rights; threat of legal actions and claims; risk of antitrust/competition-related claims or investigations; downgrading of credit ratings and adverse conditions in the credit markets; the effect of factors outside of the control of Thomson Reuters on funding obligations in respect of pension and post-retirement benefit arrangements; and actions or potential actions that could be taken by the company's principal shareholder, The Woodbridge Company Limited. These and other factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time to time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.thomsonreuters.com.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement

(millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2016 2015 (1)

2016 2015 (1) CONTINUING OPERATIONS









Revenues $2,860 $2,887

$11,166 $11,257 Operating expenses (2,168) (2,079)

(8,232) (8,162) Depreciation (74) (77)

(313) (340) Amortization of computer software (193) (165)

(711) (694) Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets (140) (133)

(528) (548) Other operating gains, net 9 -

8 13 Operating profit 294 433

1,390 1,526 Finance costs, net:









Net interest expense (99) (102)

(403) (416) Other finance income 78 17

50 41 Income before tax and equity method investments 273 348

1,037 1,151 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments 2 2

4 10 Tax (expense) benefit (1) 8

15 (34) Earnings from continuing operations 274 358

1,056 1,127 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,967 59

2,093 184 Net earnings $2,241 $417

$3,149 $1,311











Earnings attributable to:









Common shareholders 2,226 408

3,098 1,255 Non-controlling interests 15 9

51 56











Earnings per share:









Basic earnings per share:









From continuing operations $0.35 $0.45

$1.34 $1.37 From discontinued operations 2.69 0.08

2.80 0.23 Basic earnings per share $3.04 $0.53

$4.14 $1.60











Diluted earnings per share:









From continuing operations $0.35 $0.45

$1.34 $1.37 From discontinued operations 2.68 0.08

2.79 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $3.03 $0.53

$4.13 $1.60











Basic weighted-average common shares 732,740,952 767,449,251

747,328,483 781,273,338 Diluted weighted-average common shares 734,538,534 770,285,540

748,961,494 784,138,389



(1)Prior-year period amounts have been restated to reflect the current presentation.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



December 31,

December 31, 2016

2015(1) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $2,368

$966 Trade and other receivables 1,392

1,732 Other financial assets 188

176 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 686

683 Current assets 4,634

3,557







Computer hardware and other property, net 961

1,067 Computer software, net 1,394

1,486 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 5,655

6,417 Goodwill 14,485

15,878 Other financial assets 135

116 Other non-current assets 537

544 Deferred tax 51

47 Total assets $27,852

$29,112







Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Current indebtedness $1,111

$1,595 Payables, accruals and provisions 2,448

2,255 Deferred revenue 901

1,319 Other financial liabilities 102

238 Current liabilities 4,562

5,407







Long-term indebtedness 6,278

6,829 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 2,258

2,124 Other financial liabilities 340

387 Deferred tax 1,158

1,265 Total liabilities 14,596

16,012







Equity





Capital 9,589

9,852 Retained earnings 7,477

6,458 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,293)

(3,697) Total shareholders' equity 12,773

12,613 Non-controlling interests 483

487 Total equity 13,256

13,100 Total liabilities and equity $27,852

$29,112



(1) Prior-year period amounts have been restated to reflect the current presentation.



Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2016 2015 (1)

2016 2015 (1) Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities









Earnings from continuing operations $274 $358

$1,056 $1,127 Adjustments for:









Depreciation 74 77

313 340 Amortization of computer software 193 165

711 694 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 140 133

528 548 Net losses (gains) on disposals of businesses and investments 1 -

(3) (24) Deferred tax 119 (86)

(11) (194) Other (66) 52

288 236 Changes in working capital and other items 362 215

18 (186) Operating cash flows from continuing operations 1,097 914

2,900 2,541 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (99) 49

84 297 Net cash provided by operating activities 998 963

2,984 2,838











Investing activities









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1) (20)

(112) (37) Proceeds from disposals of businesses and investments, net of taxes paid 1 8

5 83 Capital expenditures, less proceeds from disposals (247) (248)

(905) (951) Other investing activities 17 16

40 21 Investing cash flows from continuing operations (230) (244)

(972) (884) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations, net of taxes paid 3,196 (12)

3,158 (52) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,966 (256)

2,186 (936)











Financing activities









Proceeds from debt - -

498 4 Repayments of debt - (1)

(503) (594) Net (repayments) borrowings under short-term loan facilities (1,740) (62)

(1,038) 1,037 Repurchases of common shares (441) (167)

(1,673) (1,417) Dividends paid on preference shares - -

(2) (2) Dividends paid on common shares (240) (248)

(980) (1,013) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (13) (11)

(57) (53) Other financing activities 21 4

43 67 Net cash used in financing activities (2,413) (485)

(3,712) (1,971) Increase (decrease) in cash and bank overdrafts 1,551 222

1,458 (69) Translation adjustments (10) (5)

(13) (24) Cash and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 826 705

922 1,015 Cash and bank overdrafts at end of period $2,367 $922

$2,367 $922











Cash and bank overdrafts at end of period comprised of:









Cash and cash equivalents $2,368 $966

$2,368 $966 Bank overdrafts (1) (44)

(1) (44)

$2,367 $922

$2,367 $922



(1)Prior-year period amounts have been restated to reflect the current presentation.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Underlying Operating Profitand the Related Margins

Excluding the Effects of Foreign Currency by Business Segment

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended







December 31,

Change



2016 2015(1)

Total Foreign

Currency (4) Before

Currency (4) Revenues













Financial & Risk

$1,508 $1,527

-1% -2% 1% Legal

864 880

-2% -2% 0% Tax & Accounting

416 410

1% -1% 2% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

77 74

4% -1% 5% Eliminations

(5) (4)







Revenues

$2,860 $2,887

-1% -2% 1%























Change









Total Foreign

Currency (4) Before

Currency (4) Adjusted EBITDA (2)













Financial & Risk

$289 $450

-36% 4% -40% Legal

296 327

-9% 0% -9% Tax & Accounting

131 161

-19% 1% -20% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(81) (136)

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA

$635 $802

-21% 3% -24%















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)













Financial & Risk

19.2% 29.5%

-1030bp 160bp -1190bp Legal

34.3% 37.2%

-290bp 30bp -320bp Tax & Accounting

31.5% 39.3%

-780bp 50bp -830bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.2% 27.8%

-560bp 120bp -680bp

















Change









Total Foreign

Currency (4) Before

Currency (4) Underlying Operating Profit (3)













Financial & Risk

$139 $318

-56% 6% -62% Legal

235 264

-11% -1% -10% Tax & Accounting

86 132

-35% 2% -37% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(92) (154)

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit

$368 $560

-34% 5% -39%















Underlying Operating Profit Margin (3)













Financial & Risk

9.2% 20.8%

-1160bp 160bp -1320bp Legal

27.2% 30.0%

-280bp 10bp -290bp Tax & Accounting

20.7% 32.2%

-1150bp 50bp -1200bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit margin

12.9% 19.4%

-650bp 110bp -760bp





n/a - not applicable

Refer to page 17 for footnotes.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Underlying Operating Profitand the Related Margins

Excluding the Effects of Foreign Currency by Business Segment

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)





Year Ended







December 31,

Change



2016 2015(1)

Total Foreign

Currency (4) Before

Currency (4) Revenues













Financial & Risk

$6,057 $6,148

-1% -1% 0% Legal

3,367 3,407

-1% -2% 1% Tax & Accounting

1,452 1,417

2% -2% 4% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

304 296

3% -1% 4% Eliminations

(14) (11)







Revenues

$11,166 $11,257

-1% -2% 1%























Change









Total Foreign

Currency (4) Before

Currency (4) Adjusted EBITDA (2)













Financial & Risk

$1,629 $1,701

-4% 2% -6% Legal

1,232 1,268

-3% -1% -2% Tax & Accounting

414 456

-9% 2% -11% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(321) (336)

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA

$2,954 $3,089

-4% 2% -6%















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)













Financial & Risk

26.9% 27.7%

-80bp 100bp -180bp Legal

36.6% 37.2%

-60bp 50bp -110bp Tax & Accounting

28.5% 32.2%

-370bp 90bp -460bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.5% 27.4%

-90bp 100bp -190bp

















Change









Total Foreign

Currency (4) Before

Currency (4) Underlying Operating Profit (3)













Financial & Risk

$1,044 $1,104

-5% 4% -9% Legal

984 1,013

-3% -1% -2% Tax & Accounting

283 343

-17% 3% -20% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(381) (405)

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit

$1,930 $2,055

-6% 3% -9%















Underlying Operating Profit Margin (3)













Financial & Risk

17.2% 18.0%

-80bp 90bp -170bp Legal

29.2% 29.7%

-50bp 30bp -80bp Tax & Accounting

19.5% 24.2%

-470bp 90bp -560bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit margin

17.3% 18.3%

-100bp 80bp -180bp

n/a - not applicable

Refer to page 17 for footnotes.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted EBITDA (2)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31,



2016 2015(1) Change

2016 2015(1) Change















Operating profit $294 $433 -32%

$1,390 $1,526 -9% Adjustments to remove:













Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 140 133



528 548

Fair value adjustments (57) (6)



20 (6)

Other operating gains, net (9) -



(8) (13)

Underlying operating profit $368 $560 -34%

$1,930 $2,055 -6% Remove: depreciation and amortization of computer software 267 242



1,024 1,034

Adjusted EBITDA $635 $802 -21%

$2,954 $3,089 -4%















Underlying operating profit margin (3) 12.9% 19.4% -650bp

17.3% 18.3% -100bp Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 22.2% 27.8% -560bp

26.5% 27.4% -90bp

















Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (2)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31,



2016 2015(1) Change

2016 2015(1) Change















Earnings from continuing operations $274 $358 -23%

$1,056 $1,127 -6% Adjustments to remove:













Tax expense (benefit) 1 (8)



(15) 34

Other finance income (78) (17)



(50) (41)

Net interest expense 99 102



403 416

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 140 133



528 548

Amortization of computer software 193 165



711 694

Depreciation 74 77



313 340

EBITDA $703 $810



$2,946 $3,118

Adjustments to remove:













Share of post-tax earnings in equity method

investments (2) (2)



(4) (10)

Other operating gains, net (9) -



(8) (13)

Fair value adjustments (57) (6)



20 (6)

Adjusted EBITDA $635 $802 -21%

$2,954 $3,089 -4%

Refer to page 17 for footnotes.



Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Underlying Operating Profit (3) to Adjusted EBITDA (2) by Business Segment

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

Three Months Ended December 31, 2015(1)

Underlying Operating

Profit Add: Depreciation and Amortization of Computer

Software Adjusted EBITDA

Underlying Operating

Profit Add: Depreciation

and

Amortization

of Computer

Software Adjusted EBITDA















Financial & Risk $139 $150 $289

$318 $132 $450 Legal 235 61 296

264 63 327 Tax & Accounting 86 45 131

132 29 161 Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News) (92) 11 (81)

(154) 18 (136)

$368 $267 $635

$560 $242 $802



Year Ended December 31, 2016

Year Ended December 31, 2015(1)

Underlying Operating Profit Add: Depreciation and Amortization of Computer

Software Adjusted EBITDA

Underlying Operating Profit Add: Depreciation and Amortization of Computer Software Adjusted EBITDA















Financial & Risk $1,044 $585 $1,629

$1,104 $597 $1,701 Legal 984 248 1,232

1,013 255 1,268 Tax & Accounting 283 131 414

343 113 456 Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News) (381) 60 (321)

(405) 69 (336)

$1,930 $1,024 $2,954

$2,055 $1,034 $3,089

Refer to page 17 for footnotes.



Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted Earnings (5)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2016 2015(1) Change

2016 2015(1) Change Earnings attributable to common shareholders $2,226 $408 446%

$3,098 $1,255 147% Adjustments to remove:













Fair value adjustments (57) (6)



20 (6)

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 140 133



528 548

Other operating gains, net (9) -



(8) (13)

Other finance income (78) (17)



(50) (41)

Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (2) (2)



(4) (10)

Tax on above items (46) (45)



(184) (168)

Tax items impacting comparability 21 3



34 19

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,967) (59)



(2,093) (184)

Interim period effective tax rate normalization (6) - 8



- -

Dividends declared on preference shares - -



(2) (2)

Adjusted earnings $228 $423 -46%

$1,339 $1,398 -4% Adjusted earnings per share $0.31 $0.55 -44%

$1.79 $1.78 1% Foreign currency(4)



5%





5% Before currency(4)



-49%





-4%















Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions) 734.5 770.3



749.0 784.1



Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (7)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2016 2015 (1) 2016 2015 (1) Net cash provided by operating activities $998 $963 $2,984 $2,838 Capital expenditures, less proceeds from disposals (247) (248) (905) (951) Capital expenditures from discontinued operations - (12) (38) (52) Other investing activities 17 16 40 21 Dividends paid on preference shares - - (2) (2) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (13) (11) (57) (53) Free cash flow $755 $708 $2,022 $1,801

Refer to page 17 for footnotes.

Footnotes

(1)Prior-year period amounts have been restated to reflect the reclassification of the Intellectual Property & Science segment as a discontinued operation through the closing date of the sale.

(2)Thomson Reuters defines adjusted EBITDA as underlying operating profit excluding the related depreciation and amortization of computer software. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. Thomson Reuters uses adjusted EBITDA as it provides a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as an indicator of a company's operating performance and as a valuation metric. Additionally, this measure is used by Thomson Reuters and investors to assess a company's ability to incur and service debt.

(3)Underlying operating profit is operating profit from reportable segments and Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News). Underlying operating profit margin is the underlying operating profit expressed as a percentage of revenues. Thomson Reuters uses underlying operating profit as it provides a basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends, excluding the impact of items which distort the performance of the company's operations.

(4) The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and underlying operating profit and the related margins, and adjusted earnings per share before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and prior-year period's local currency equivalent using the same exchange rates.

(5)Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) include dividends declared on preference shares but exclude the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, amortization of other identifiable intangible assets, other operating (gains) and losses, certain impairment charges, other finance (income) costs, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability. Thomson Reuters calculates the post-tax amount of each item excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders. Thomson Reuters uses adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS as they provide a more comparable basis to analyze earnings and they are also measures commonly used by shareholders to measure the company's performance.

(6)Adjustment to reflect income taxes based on estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods, but has no effect on full-year income taxes.

(7) Free cash flow (includes free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations) is net cash provided by operating activities, and other investing activities less capital expenditures, dividends paid on the company's preference shares, and dividends paid to non-controlling interests. Thomson Reuters uses free cash flow as it helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and new acquisitions.

Appendix A

The following supplemental information is provided to facilitate comparison to the 2016 Business Outlook, which was provided both including and excluding the impact of the fourth-quarter charges (1).

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Underlying Operating Profitand the Related Margins, and Adjusted EPS Excluding the Effects of Foreign Currency and the Fourth Quarter 2016 Charges (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except EPS and margins)









Non-IFRS Financial Measures (2)













Change Excluding Charges(3)



2016

Actual

Remove

Charges 2016

Excluding

Charges

2015

Total

Foreign

Currency Before

Currency Revenues $2,860

- $2,860

$2,887

-1 % -2 % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA $635

$212 $847

$802

6 % 1 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.2 %

29.6 % 27.8 % 180 bp 80 bp 100 bp Underlying operating profit $368

$212 $580

$560

4 % 2 % 2 % Underlying operating profit margin 12.9 %

20.3 % 19.4 % 90 bp 70 bp 20 bp Adjusted EPS $0.31

$0.29 $0.60

$0.55

9 % 2 % 7 % Free cash flow (includes discontinued operations) $755

$39 $794

$708

12 %







Year Ended December 31,

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except EPS and margins)

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (2)







Change Excluding Charges(3)

2016

Actual Remove

Charges 2016

Excluding

Charges 2015 Total Foreign

Currency Before

Currency Revenues $11,166

- $11,166

$11,257

-1 % -2 % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA $2,954

$212 $3,166

$3,089

2 % 0 % 2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.5 %

28.4 % 27.4 % 100 bp 80 bp 20 bp Underlying operating profit $1,930

$212 $2,142

$2,055

4 % 2 % 2 % Underlying operating profit margin 17.3 %

19.2 % 18.3 % 90 bp 70 bp 20 bp Adjusted EPS $1.79

$0.28 $2.07

$1.78

16 % 4 % 12 % Free cash flow (includes discontinued operations) $2,022

$39 $2,061

$1,801

14 %





(1) In this appendix, the fourth-quarter charges of $212 million are removed from the company's 2016 actual non-IFRS results to facilitate comparison to the 2016 Business Outlook. Similarly, 2016 cash payments of $39 million associated with these charges are removed from free cash flow. (2) These and other non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the tables appended to this news release. Additional information is provided in the explanatory footnotes on page 17. (3) Based on 2016 actual non-IFRS results excluding the previously announced fourth-quarter charges.

Appendix A

The following supplemental information is provided to facilitate comparison to the 2016 Business Outlook, which was provided both including and excluding the impact of the fourth-quarter charges (1).

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Underlying Operating Profitand the Related Margins

Excluding the Effects of Foreign Currency and Fourth Quarter 2016 Charges by Business Segment

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended













December 31,



Change







2016 2015

Total Foreign

Currency Before

Currency Revenues















Financial & Risk

$1,508 $1,527

-1% -2% 1%

Legal

864 880

-2% -2% 0%

Tax & Accounting

416 410

1% -1% 2%

Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

77 74

4% -1% 5%

Eliminations

(5) (4)









Revenues

$2,860 $2,887

-1% -2% 1%















Change Excluding Charges(3)



2016 Actual Remove

Charges 2016

Excluding

Charges 2015

Total Foreign

Currency Before Currency Adjusted EBITDA (2)















Financial & Risk

$289 $167 $456 $450

1% 1% 0% Legal

296 26 322 327

-2% -3% 1% Tax & Accounting

131 18 149 161

-7% 1% -8% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(81) 1 (80) (136)

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA

$635 $212 $847 $802

6% 1% 5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)

















Financial & Risk

19.2%

30.2% 29.5%

70bp 110bp -40bp Legal

34.3%

37.3% 37.2%

10bp -10bp 20bp Tax & Accounting

31.5%

35.8% 39.3%

-350bp 30bp -380bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.2%

29.6% 27.8%

180bp 80bp 100bp











Change Excluding Charges(3)



2016

Actual Remove Charges 2016 Excluding Charges 2015

Total Foreign Currency Before Currency Underlying Operating Profit (2)

















Financial & Risk

$139 $167 $306 $318

-4% 3% -7% Legal

235 26 261 264

-1% -3% 2% Tax & Accounting

86 18 104 132

-21% 1% -22% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(92) 1 (91) (154)

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit

$368 $212 $580 $560

4% 2% 2%



















Underlying Operating Profit Margin (2)

















Financial & Risk

9.2%

20.3% 20.8%

-50bp 120bp -170bp Legal

27.2%

30.2% 30.0%

20bp -30bp 50bp Tax & Accounting

20.7%

25.0% 32.2%

-720bp 30bp -750bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit margin

12.9%

20.3% 19.4%

90bp 70bp 20bp

(1) In this appendix, the fourth-quarter charges of $212 million are removed from the company's 2016 actual non-IFRS results to facilitate comparison to the 2016 Business Outlook. (2) These and other non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the tables appended to this news release. Additional information is provided in the explanatory footnotes on page 17. (3) Based on 2016 actual non-IFRS results excluding the previously announced fourth-quarter charges.

n/a - not applicable



Appendix A

The following supplemental information is provided to facilitate comparison to the 2016 Business Outlook, which was provided both including and excluding the impact of the fourth quarter charges(1).

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Underlying Operating Profitand the Related Margins

Excluding the Effects of Foreign Currency and Fourth Quarter 2016 Charges by Business Segment

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)





Year Ended













December 31,



Change





2016 2015

Total Foreign

Currency Before

Currency Revenues













Financial & Risk

$6,057 $6,148

-1% -1% 0% Legal

3,367 3,407

-1% -2% 1% Tax & Accounting

1,452 1,417

2% -2% 4% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

304 296

3% -1% 4% Eliminations

(14) (11)







Revenues

$11,166 $11,257

-1% -2% 1%











































Change Excluding Charges(3)



2016 Actual Remove Charges 2016 Excluding Charges 2015

Total Foreign Currency Before Currency Adjusted EBITDA (2)

















Financial & Risk

$1,629 $167 $1,796 $1,701

6% 2% 4% Legal

1,232 26 1,258 1,268

-1% -1% 0% Tax & Accounting

414 18 432 456

-5% 1% -6% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(321) 1 (320) (336)

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA

$2,954 $212 $3,166 $3,089

2% 0% 2%



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)

















Financial & Risk

26.9%

29.7% 27.7%

200bp 90bp 110bp Legal

36.6%

37.4% 37.2%

20bp 40bp -20bp Tax & Accounting

28.5%

29.8% 32.2%

-240bp 90bp -330bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.5%

28.4% 27.4%

100bp 80bp 20bp











Change Excluding Charges(3)



2016 Actual Remove Charges 2016 Excluding Charges 2015

Total Foreign Currency Before Currency Underlying Operating Profit (2)

















Financial & Risk

$1,044 $167 $1,211 $1,104

10% 3% 7% Legal

984 26 1,010 1,013

0% -1% 1% Tax & Accounting

283 18 301 343

-12% 2% -14% Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

(381) 1 (380) (405)

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit

$1,930 $212 $2,142 $2,055

4% 2% 2%



















Underlying Operating Profit Margin (2)

















Financial & Risk

17.2%

20.0% 18.0%

200bp 80bp 120bp Legal

29.2%

30.0% 29.7%

30bp 30bp 0bp Tax & Accounting

19.5%

20.7% 24.2%

-350bp 80bp -430bp Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News)

n/a

n/a n/a

n/a n/a n/a Underlying operating profit margin

17.3%

19.2% 18.3%

90bp 70bp 20bp

(1) In this appendix, the fourth-quarter charges of $212 million are removed from the company's 2016 actual non-IFRS results to facilitate comparison to the 2016 Business Outlook. (2) These and other non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the tables appended to this news release. Additional information is provided in the explanatory footnotes on page 17. (3) Based on 2016 actual non-IFRS results excluding the previously announced fourth-quarter charges.

n/a - not applicable

