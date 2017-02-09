VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) today announced that Mr. Mike Wilson has elected to resign as Chairman of the Board to focus on new obligations and will not seek re-election as a member of the Board at the company's Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2017. Mr. Doug Whitehead, who was previously Chairman of the Board and has been a member of the Board since 1999, will be replacing Mr. Wilson as Chair of the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Mike has served as a trusted advisor to Finning since joining the Board in 2013 and we are extremely thankful for his tremendous stewardship and guidance since that time. While we will continue to benefit from Mike's insight as a member of the Board for the next several months, we are pleased that Doug has agreed to step back into the Chair role given his service as an exemplary director and previous experience as the Board Chair," said Scott Thomson, president and CEO, Finning International.

In addition to his Board experience, Mr. Whitehead served as president and CEO of Finning from 2000 to 2008. Mr. Whitehead also serves as a director of Interfor Corporation, Kal Tire Ltd. and Belkin Enterprises Ltd.

Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents, and provides parts and services for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

