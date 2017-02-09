Professional, Scholarly Works From Elsevier Win Four PROSE Awards and Six Honorable Mentions

NEW YORK, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Acclaim from the American Publishers Awards for Professional and Scholarly Excellence
Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, congratulates the authors and editors who received four 2017 PROSE Awards and six honorable mentions for professional and scholarly works published by Elsevier.
The 41th annual PROSE Awards, the American Publishers Awards for Professional and Scholarly Excellence, were presented at the Association of American Publisher's Professional and Scholarly Publishing (PSP) Division Annual Conference in Washington, DC. The PROSE Awards recognize the very best in professional and scholarly publishing of distinguished books, journals and electronic content, as judged by peer publishers, librarians and medical professionals. This year's competition attracted 508 entries in 53 categories.
"Without a reliable publisher as partner, there really would be no knowledge dissemination. Elsevier has proved to be an essential cornerstone to our science," said Bradford W. Hesse, co-author of Oncology Informatics: Using Health Information Technology to Improve Processes and Outcomes in Cancer, which won the Clinical Medicine category. Hesse is Chief of the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Health Communication and Informatics Research Branch (HCIRB). "News of the award was the perfect highlight for what was already an amazing journey."
The Elsevier 2017 PROSE Award winners for print and digital content include, by category:
Biomedicine & Neuroscience, Honorable Mention
Fundamentals of Brain Network Analysis
Authors Alex Fornito, Andrew Zalesky and Edward Bullmore
Chemistry & Physics, Honorable Mention
Radioactivity: Introduction and History, From the Quantum to Quarks, Second Edition
Author Michael L'Annunziata
Clinical Medicine
Oncology Informatics: Using Health Information Technology to Improve Processes and Outcomes in Cancer
Editors Bradford W. Hesse, David Ahern and Ellen Beckjord
Clinical Medicine, Honorable Mention
Medical Epigenetics
Editor Trygve Tollefsbol
Earth Science
A Concise Geologic Time Scale: 2016
Authors James G. Ogg, Gabi Ogg and Felix M. Gradstein
Eproduct/Best In Biological Sciences
Figure 360, Cell Press
Senior Project Manager Gabriel Harp
Journal/Best New STM, Honorable Mention
Cell Systems, Cell Press
Editor Craig Mark
Multivolume Reference/Science, Honorable Mention
Encyclopedia of Immunobiology
Editor-in-Chief Michael J.H. Ratcliffe
Multivolume Reference/Science, Honorable Mention
Encyclopedia of Evolutionary Biology
Editor-in-Chief Richard M. Kliman
Textbook/Best in Social Sciences
Crime Scene Photography, Third Edition
Author Edward M. Robinson
"Once again, our authors and editors have published content that fills knowledge gaps for researchers, scientists, clinicians, engineers and students," said Suzanne BeDell, Managing Director, Science & Technology Books, Elsevier. "We are grateful that this excellent content has been recognized by our peers and customers in the publishing industry."
