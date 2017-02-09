Professional, Scholarly Works From Elsevier Win Four PROSE Awards and Six Honorable Mentions

NEW YORK, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Acclaim from the American Publishers Awards for Professional and Scholarly Excellence

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, congratulates the authors and editors who received four 2017 PROSE Awards and six honorable mentions for professional and scholarly works published by Elsevier.

The 41th annual PROSE Awards, the American Publishers Awards for Professional and Scholarly Excellence, were presented at the Association of American Publisher's Professional and Scholarly Publishing (PSP) Division Annual Conference in Washington, DC. The PROSE Awards recognize the very best in professional and scholarly publishing of distinguished books, journals and electronic content, as judged by peer publishers, librarians and medical professionals. This year's competition attracted 508 entries in 53 categories.

"Without a reliable publisher as partner, there really would be no knowledge dissemination. Elsevier has proved to be an essential cornerstone to our science," said Bradford W. Hesse, co-author of Oncology Informatics: Using Health Information Technology to Improve Processes and Outcomes in Cancer, which won the Clinical Medicine category. Hesse is Chief of the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Health Communication and Informatics Research Branch (HCIRB). "News of the award was the perfect highlight for what was already an amazing journey."



The Elsevier 2017 PROSE Award winners for print and digital content include, by category:



Biomedicine & Neuroscience, Honorable Mention

Fundamentals of Brain Network Analysis

Authors Alex Fornito, Andrew Zalesky and Edward Bullmore



Chemistry & Physics, Honorable Mention

Radioactivity: Introduction and History, From the Quantum to Quarks, Second Edition

Author Michael L'Annunziata



Clinical Medicine

Oncology Informatics: Using Health Information Technology to Improve Processes and Outcomes in Cancer

Editors Bradford W. Hesse, David Ahern and Ellen Beckjord



Clinical Medicine, Honorable Mention

Medical Epigenetics

Editor Trygve Tollefsbol



Earth Science

A Concise Geologic Time Scale: 2016

Authors James G. Ogg, Gabi Ogg and Felix M. Gradstein



Eproduct/Best In Biological Sciences

Figure 360, Cell Press

Senior Project Manager Gabriel Harp



Journal/Best New STM, Honorable Mention

Cell Systems, Cell Press

Editor Craig Mark



Multivolume Reference/Science, Honorable Mention

Encyclopedia of Immunobiology

Editor-in-Chief Michael J.H. Ratcliffe



Multivolume Reference/Science, Honorable Mention

Encyclopedia of Evolutionary Biology

Editor-in-Chief Richard M. Kliman



Textbook/Best in Social Sciences

Crime Scene Photography, Third Edition



Author Edward M. Robinson

"Once again, our authors and editors have published content that fills knowledge gaps for researchers, scientists, clinicians, engineers and students," said Suzanne BeDell, Managing Director, Science & Technology Books, Elsevier. "We are grateful that this excellent content has been recognized by our peers and customers in the publishing industry."

For additional information or to purchase these titles, visit www.sciencedirect.com.

