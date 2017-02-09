

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata Solutions (MDSO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $19.21 million, or $0.33 per share. This was up from $15.55 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $124.47 million. This was up from $98.87 million last year.



Medidata Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $19.21 Mln. vs. $15.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $124.47 Mln vs. $98.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.9%



