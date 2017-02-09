Bacardi Limited Continues to Deliver Upon Corporate Social Responsibility Commitments

-Achievements in social and environmental initiatives featured in new online CR Report-

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, continued to improve in its social responsibility, people, environmental, operational efficiency and sourcing programs. These accomplishments are featured in the ninth annual Bacardi Limited Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report which reinforces the Company's strategic business initiatives and core values during the 2016 fiscal year encompassing April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016.

"Bacardi's commitment to being corporately responsible extends into every aspect of our business," said Rick Wilson, senior vice president of Corporate Responsibility for family-owned Bacardi. "From the critical importance of quality ingredients and how we source our materials to the impact we leave on the world around us and the need to reduce alcohol-related harm, we actively strive to fulfill our broader responsibilities to society at large."

The 2016 CR Report showcases the Bacardi accomplishments in five strategic pillars focusing on where our business impacts society most: 1) Marketplace; 2) Environment; 3) Responsible Sourcing; 4) People; and 5) Philanthropy & Community Investment. Achievements in the Bacardi Limited 2016 CR Report include:

Continued to work with industry members on the Beer, Wine and Spirits Producers' Commitments to Reduce Harmful Drinking, in line with the World Health Organization's goal to reduce harmful consumption of alcohol. As part of these Producers' Commitments, Bacardi achieved 100% compliance with marketing agency contracts in responsible marketing.

Through our work with the International Alliance on Responsible Drinking (IARD) and local Social Aspect Organizations, piloted drunk driving prevention and underage drinking educational campaigns in key markets reaching more than 1.6 million underage individuals through more than 100 programs.

The ambitious "Good Spirited" global environmental sustainability initiative has led the way in our sourcing, packaging and operational efficiency strategies and exceeded many of our 2017 targets, including improvement in water use efficiency by 1.8% over FY15 to 46.4% and a reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity by 20% to an overall 49% of FY06 baseline (achieved 50% in November 2016 ).

). Achieved 0.59% waste to landfill ratio; on track to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill by 2022 as seven of 29 facilities have already achieved such status.

Reached target of 40% of sugarcane-derived products from sustainably certified sources -- a full twelve months early than our original goal of end of FY17. Of note, we are on track to achieve our 2020 goal of 100% of sugarcane-derived products from sustainably certified sources by the end of 2017.

Achieved 79% of global direct suppliers and 96% of global point of sale suppliers linked to Bacardi through Sedex, a non-profit membership organization dedicated to driving improvements in responsible and ethical business practices in global supply chains.

In FY16, 33% of our senior management roles were held by women, a testament to our Women in Leadership program.

In Safety, we continued the implementation of our Safety First program and reported our lowest ever rate of Total Recordable Incidents with the number of accident-free sites increasing from 14 to 19 out of 30, as we move closer to our vision for an accident-free Bacardi.

Bacardi is committed to the communities in which we live and work. We encourage employees to volunteer their time in programs and activities to support local charitable organizations, and we support the many worthwhile charities in our towns working to better our communities. This past year our employees volunteered more than 9,000 hours in 30 countries.

As part of the "Roar for Life" drunk driving prevention social campaign, our iconic Italian MARTINI® brand donated US$120,000 to support activities to promote local nonprofit organizations in Russia , Poland , Ukraine , and Kazakhstan .

"By living our values every day, we also commit ourselves to contributing to a more sustainable future for all. By caring deeply and passionately about our business and the world around us, we excel in creating brands consumers can trust," adds Wilson. "Our actions are making an impact as once again Bacardi was named among the most reputable companies in the world by Forbes. An honor we proudly accept."

To read more about Corporate Responsibility within Bacardi, including how Bacardi is the only major spirits company certified to be operating in accordance with the world's most recognized management standards for quality (ISO 9001), environment (ISO 14001) and health and safety (OHSAS 18001), visit the Corporate Responsibility section of www.BacardiLimited.com.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÃ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands.

Founded 155 years ago in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi manufactures its brands at 29 facilities and sells in more than 160 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

