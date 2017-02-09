MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Omni Health, Inc. (OTC PINK: OMHE) has released a letter from President & CEO Andrey Soloviev to update shareholders on the current status of the Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

This letter is the first of many in which I will be communicating with you directly on a regular basis so that you may have total visibility into the business.

Today, February 9th, 2017, is the 43rd anniversary of the founding of Malecon Pharmacy, a division of Omni Health. As Chief Executive Officer, I'm proud to lead an organization that has achieved a great deal throughout its history.

Reflecting on my 10 years with this company, I feel I've been blessed to work with an exceptionally talented group of employees. Together, with our management team, our employees have built one of the most respected health care providers in the region. The hard work and dedication of these men and women have allowed us to earn the trust of the patients and the communities we serve. Their efforts have made it possible for us to continue more than four decades of growth. Our revenues have grown to more than $6 million a year, and each year, our company has been getting stronger and more secure.

We've accomplished a lot and this fills me with tremendous pride, but Omni Health is only just beginning to realize its full potential. Our mission to improve the health and wellness of our communities is what drives us as an organization to innovate; to improve the delivery of services and products that are essential to the wellbeing of tens of thousands of customers.

We will continue to innovate and continue to build on what we've accomplished. To do so, our vision is to capitalize on decades of knowledge and experience to create a global health and wellness company. To that end, we plan to rapidly expand our operations to include new divisions in the areas of specialty pharmaceuticals, anti-aging brands, and therapeutic cannabis products and licensed medical marijuana cultivation. Currently, we are in the final states of several strategic acquisitions to accelerate our bold expansion. Our pipeline of new products and breakthrough innovation has never been more robust.

To successfully implement our plans, Omni Health has been accumulating clinical research, regulatory experience and technology. We've recruited professional talent and we are building critical infrastructure.

The core values that Omni Health upholds have helped enable success over the long term. Number one is our commitment to ensure that the day-to-day costs of running the company do not impede our ability to invest for tomorrow, and deliver strong and improving profitability today. As we have transitioned from a privately held enterprise into a public company, we have incurred some significant costs along the way. Once this transition is behind us, we will be better able to contain operating costs, have more resources available for strategic acquisitions, and see profits increase to strengthen our capital base and support business growth.

Another core value recognizes the importance of diversification while carrying out our mission. We envision our growth to be based on a very solid foundation. What Omni Health is building is essentially an ecosystem in which each of the new divisions I've mentioned above will funnel relationships in each other and create mutually beneficial synergies.

As the CEO of Omni Health, I couldn't ask for a better foundation to build upon. It's an honor for me to serve and to lead this great company of ours as we reach for new heights.

In the coming months, I will be delighted to announce the formation of the international board of directors. We intend to bring in some of the most respected names in our field. This board will work closely with the leadership team to shape and guide Omni Health's strategy going forward.

As I've communicated to you previously, we will soon be upgrading to the OTCQB market.

We will soon be unveiling a new company web portal that will serve as the go-to resource for up-to-date information about developments at Omni Health. Look for more exciting news to come.

As always, my gratitude extends to you -- our valued stockholders -- for your continued support for our shared business objectives.

Sincerely,

Andrey Soloviev CEO

About Omni Health, Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Omni Health, Inc. is a vertically integrated healthcare company with focus on pharmaceutical and anti-aging products and services.

Contact:

Andrey Soloviev

Chief Executive Officer

media@MaleconPharmacy.com



