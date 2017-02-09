IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, has submitted a proposal to the City of Fort Worth, Texas for the Swedish company's third Dallas-Fort Worth-area store and sixth in the state. Pending necessary approvals and agreements, construction of an IKEA Fort Worth could begin Spring 2018, with an opening Summer 2019. Until then, Metroplex customers can shop at Collin County's IKEA Frisco, online at IKEA-USA.com, or in Grand Prairie as of Fall 2017. Two other Texas stores are located in Houston and Round Rock, and a San Antonio-area store is planned to open Summer 2019 in Live Oak.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209005390/en/

IKEA Proposes Plans for Fort Worth Store to Open Summer 2019 as Third Dallas-Fort Worth-Area IKEA Store and Sixth in State (Graphic: Business Wire)

Located approximately 10 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, the 289,000-square-foot proposed IKEA Fort Worth and its 900 parking spaces would be built on 27 acres at the southwestern corner of Interstate 35W and N. Tarrant Parkway. Store plans reflect the same unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide. IKEA also would evaluate potential on-site power generation to complement its current U.S. renewable energy presence at nearly 90% of its U.S. locations.

"We are thrilled with our success in North Texas since opening our first store 11 years ago, so we are excited to propose a Fort Worth store to grow our Dallas-area reach," said Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. "This proposed Fort Worth store would complement our Dallas-area presence in Frisco and soon in Grand Prairie by bringing the unique family-friendly shopping experience even closer to customers in the western part of the Metroplex."

The proposed IKEA Fort Worth would feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children's play area, and a 325-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes. Other family-friendly features include a 'Children's IKEA' area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas throughout the store, and preferred parking. In addition to the more than 500 jobs that are expected to be created during the construction phase, more than 250 coworkers would join the IKEA family when the proposed store opens. The proposed IKEA Fort Worth also would provide significant annual sales and property tax revenue for local governments and schools.

Drawing from its Swedish heritage and respect of nature, IKEA strives to minimize its operations' carbon emissions because reducing its environmental impact makes good business sense. IKEA evaluates locations regularly for conservation opportunities, integrates innovative materials into product design, works to maintain sustainable resources, and flat-packs goods for efficient distribution. U.S. sustainable efforts include: recycling waste material; incorporating key measures into buildings with energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems, recycled construction materials, warehouse skylights, and water-conserving restrooms; and operationally, eliminating plastic bags from the check-out process, phasing-out the sale of incandescent light bulbs, facilitating recycling compact fluorescent bulbs, and sells only LED bulbs. IKEA U.S. has installed electric vehicle charging stations at 16 locations, has solar arrays at 90% of its locations, and owns two wind farms in the U.S.

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can afford them. There are currently more than 390 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 43 in the U.S. IKEA has been included in rankings of "Best Companies to Work For" and, as further investment in its coworkers, has raised its own minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209005390/en/

Contacts:

IKEA

Joseph Roth, Expansion Public Affairs

(610) 834-0180, x 6500