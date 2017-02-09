Q2 REVENUES OF £157.9 MILLION

Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £69.0 MILLION

Q2 OPERATING PROFIT OF £37.6 MILLION

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2017 fiscal second quarter and six months ended 31 December 2016.

Highlights

Broadcasting revenues of £52.5 million up 40.8% for the quarter.

for the quarter. Matchday revenues of £38.6 million up 27.0% for the quarter.

for the quarter. Three sponsorship deals announced in the quarter : Deezer (Global) Mlily (Global) Renewal of Global partnership with Concha Y Toro.

: Progressed to the English Football League Cup Final.

Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "We are pleased to be competing for the first available trophy of the season when we travel to Wembley to face Southampton in the EFL Cup final this month. The robustness of our business model continues to be reflected in our strong quarterly financial results and we remain on track to deliver record revenues for the year. Finally, I'd like to congratulate Wayne Rooney on becoming Manchester United's all-time record goal scorer achieving the remarkable feat of scoring 250 goals over the last 13 seasons, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record which has stood for 44 years."

Outlook

For fiscal 2017, Manchester United continues to expect:

Revenue to be £530m to £540m.

Adjusted EBITDA to be £170m to £180m.

Key Financials (unaudited)

£ million (except earnings per share) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Commercial revenue 66.8 66.1 1.1% 141.1 137.3 2.8% Broadcasting revenue 52.5 37.3 40.8% 81.6 64.9 25.7% Matchday revenue 38.6 30.4 27.0% 55.4 55.2 0.4% Total revenue 157.9 133.8 18.0% 278.1 257.4 8.0% Adjusted EBITDA1 69.0 56.1 23.0% 100.2 97.7 2.6% Operating profit 37.6 32.6 15.3% 43.8 42.1 4.0% Profit for the period (i.e. net income) 17.5 18.6 (5.9%) 18.7 23.6 (20.8%) Basic earnings per share 10.69 11.35 (5.8%) 11.40 14.38 (20.7%) Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)1 17.4 17.7 (1.7%) 18.2 20.4 (10.8%) Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence)1 10.63 10.80 (1.6%) 11.07 12.44 (11.0%) Net debt1/2 409.3 322.1 27.1% 409.3 322.1 27.1%

1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" below and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

2 The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. The increase in net debt is due to the strengthening US dollar, with the USD/GBP exchange rate moving from 1.4747 at 31 December 2015 to 1.2293 at 31 December 2016 resulting in an £88.0 million increase in gross debt. Offsetting this were movements of £0.8 million including secured bank loan repayments and an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £66.8 million, an increase of £0.7 million, or 1.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue for the quarter was £38.7 million, an increase of £1.3 million, or 3.5%, over the prior year quarter;

revenue for the quarter was £38.7 million, an increase of £1.3 million, or 3.5%, over the prior year quarter; Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue for the quarter was £26.1 million, an increase of £0.4 million, or 1.6% over the prior year quarter; and

revenue for the quarter was £26.1 million, an increase of £0.4 million, or 1.6% over the prior year quarter; and Mobile Content revenue for the quarter was £2.0 million, a decrease of £1.0 million, or 33.3% over the prior year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £52.5 million, an increase of £15.2 million, or 40.8%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the new FAPL broadcasting rights agreement, two additional FAPL home games and one additional live broadcast, partially offset by non-participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £38.6 million, an increase of £8.2 million, or 27.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing three more home games across all competitions.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £121.2 million, an increase of £19.4 million, or 19.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £63.6 million, an increase of £7.9 million, or 14.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to first team acquisitions.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £25.3 million, an increase of £3.3 million, or 15.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing three more home games across all competitions.

Depreciation amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £2.9 million, an increase of £0.4 million, or 16.0%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £34.2 million, an increase of £12.6 million, or 58.3%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2016 was £346.4 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional credit for the quarter was £4.8 million, relating to a reversal of a registrations' impairment charge for a player now considered to be re-established as a member of the first team playing squad.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £0.9 million compared to £0.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £12.0 million, an increase of £7.3 million, or 155.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to unrealised foreign exchange losses on retranslation of unhedged US dollar borrowings.

Tax

The tax expense for the quarter was £8.1 million, compared to £9.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was £42.5 million, an increase of £33.3 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £2.1 million, an increase of £1.9 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £3.7 million, a decrease of £6.5 million over the prior year quarter.

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate changes) decreased by £41.6 million in the quarter.

Net Debt

Net Debt as of 31 December 2016 was £409.3 million, an increase of £87.2 million over the year. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

The increase in net debt is due to the strengthening US dollar, with the USD/GBP exchange rate moving from 1.4747 at 31 December 2015 to 1.2293 at 31 December 2016 resulting in an £88.0 million increase in gross debt. Offsetting this were movements of £0.8 million including secured bank loan repayments and an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share was paid on 5 January 2017. A further semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 8 June 2017, to shareholders of record on 28 April 2017. The shares will begin to trade ex-dividend on 26 April 2017.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports team in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth.

Through our 138-year heritage we have won 64 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, mobile content, broadcasting and matchday.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs, and tax.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)

Adjusted profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on derivative financial instruments, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting the adjusted tax expense for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 35%; 2015: 35%). The normalized tax rate of 35% is management's estimate of the tax rate likely to be applicable to the Group for the foreseeable future.

We believe that in assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of charges/credits related to 'one-off' transactions and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the US federal income tax rate of 35%. A reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. We have one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators Three months ended Six months ended 31 December 31 December 2016 2015 2016 2015 Commercial of total revenue 42.3% 49.4% 50.7% 53.3% Broadcasting of total revenue 33.3% 27.9% 29.4% 25.2% Matchday of total revenue 24.4% 22.7% 19.9% 21.5% Home Matches Played FAPL 7 5 10 9 UEFA competitions 2 2 3 4 Domestic Cups 2 1 2 2 Away Matches Played UEFA competitions 2 2 3 4 Domestic Cups 1 Other Employees at period end 839 788 839 788 Staff costs of revenue 40.3% 41.6% 45.2% 44.5%

Phasing of Premier League home games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2016/17 season* 3 7 4 5 19 2015/16 season 4 5 5 5 19

*Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue 157,858 133,764 278,071 257,326 Operating expenses (121,156) (101,804) (243,398) (208,410) Profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets 915 648 9,120 (6,788) Operating profit 37,617 32,608 43,793 42,128 Finance costs (12,116) (4,799) (18,214) (9,178) Finance income 131 67 311 105 Net finance costs (11,985) (4,732) (17,903) (9,073) Profit before tax 25,632 27,876 25,890 33,055 Tax expense (8,099) (9,269) (7,196) (9,488) Profit for the period 17,533 18,607 18,694 23,567 Basic earnings per share: Basic earnings per share (pence) 10.69 11.35 11.40 14.38 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,025 163,892 164,025 163,888 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share (pence) 10.66 11.33 11.36 14.35 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,489 164,263 164,489 164,263

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of

31 December 2016 As of

30 June 2016 As of

31 December 2015 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 244,064 245,714 248,314 Investment property 14,049 13,447 13,503 Intangible assets 773,260 665,634 663,345 Derivative financial instruments 2,435 3,760 1,680 Trade and other receivables 4,280 11,223 10,375 Deferred tax asset 144,942 145,460 132,910 1,183,030 1,085,238 1,070,127 Current assets Inventories 1,093 926 1,504 Derivative financial instruments 4,583 7,888 1,971 Trade and other receivables 124,395 128,657 81,807 Cash and cash equivalents 122,704 229,194 121,611 252,775 366,665 206,893 Total assets 1,435,805 1,451,903 1,277,020

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of

31 December 2016 As of

30 June 2016 As of

31 December 2015 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 52 52 52 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (43,237) (32,989) (9,220) Retained earnings 192,999 173,367 174,834 467,666 458,282 483,518 Non-current liabilities Derivative financial instruments 2,656 10,637 2,454 Trade and other payables 64,967 41,450 19,587 Borrowings 525,830 484,528 437,656 Deferred revenue 32,927 38,899 16,944 Deferred tax liabilities 13,274 14,364 14,070 639,654 589,878 490,711 Current liabilities Derivative financial instruments 2,925 2,800 2,207 Tax liabilities 5,453 6,867 4,870 Trade and other payables 166,710 199,668 164,769 Borrowings 6,158 5,564 6,057 Deferred revenue 147,239 188,844 124,888 328,485 403,743 302,791 Total equity and liabilities 1,435,805 1,451,903 1,277,020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three months ended 31

December Six months ended

31 December 2016 2015 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations

(see supplemental note 4) (40,633) (7,007) 23,150 31,108 Interest paid (1,743) (1,576) (9,647) (3,118) Interest received 131 50 311 117 Tax paid (211) (660) (3,663) (1,602) Net cash (used in)/generated from

operating activities (42,456) (9,193) 10,151 26,505 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (2,151) (223) (3,708) (576) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment (2) 19 Payments for investment property (15) (659) Payments for intangible assets (6,563) (9,360) (165,411) (95,892) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 2,909 (818) 39,068 35,773 Net cash used in investing activities (5,820) (10,403) (130,710) (60,676) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (100) (94) (194) (183) Dividends paid (4,813) (4,813) Net cash used in financing activities (100) (4,907) (194) (4,996) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (48,376) (24,503) (120,753) (39,167) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period 164,277 143,525 229,194 155,752 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,803 2,589 14,263 5,026 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 122,704 121,611 122,704 121,611

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (2011 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, as amended and restated from time to time.

2 Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2016 £'000 2015 £'000 2016 £'000 2015 £'000 Profit for the period 17,533 18,607 18,694 23,567 Adjustments: Tax expense 8,099 9,269 7,196 9,488 Net finance costs 11,985 4,732 17,903 9,073 (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets (915) (648) (9,120) 6,788 Exceptional items (4,753) (4,753) Amortization 34,216 21,639 65,021 43,786 Depreciation 2,851 2,473 5,263 4,967 Adjusted EBITDA 69,016 56,072 100,204 97,669

3 Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2016 £'000 2015 £'000 2016 £'000 2015 £'000 Profit for the period 17,533 18,607 18,694 23,567 Exceptional items (4,753) (4,753) Foreign exchange losses on unhedged US dollar borrowings 4,983 455 7,094 1,214 Fair value movement on derivative financial instruments 973 (1,105) (301) (2,912) Tax expense 8,099 9,269 7,196 9,488 Adjusted profit before tax 26,835 27,226 27,930 31,357 Adjusted tax expense (using a normalised tax rate of 35% (2015: 35%)) (9,392) (9,529) (9,776) (10,975) Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income) 17,443 17,697 18,155 20,382 Adjusted basic earnings per share: Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence) 10.63 10.80 11.07 12.44 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,025 163,892 164,025 163,888 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence) 10.60 10.77 11.04 12.41 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,489 164,263 164,489 164,263

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2016 £'000 2015 £'000 2016 £'000 2015 £'000 Profit for the period 17,533 18,607 18,694 23,567 Tax expense 8,099 9,269 7,196 9,488 Profit before tax 25,632 27,876 25,890 33,055 Depreciation 2,851 2,473 5,263 4,967 Amortization 34,216 21,639 65,021 43,786 Reversal of impairment (4,753) (4,753) (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets registrations (915) (648) (9,120) 6,788 Net finance costs 11,974 4,732 17,903 9,073 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 10 Equity-settled share-based payments 481 420 938 795 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on operating activities 2,914 324 878 (1,857) Reclassified from hedging reserve 480 321 1,246 663 Decrease/(increase) in inventories 329 (144) (167) (1,504) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (58,064) 24,541 (18,617) 14,375 Decrease in trade and other payables and deferred revenue (55,778) (88,542) (61,332) (79,043) Cash (used in)/generated from operations (40,633) (7,007) 23,150 31,108

