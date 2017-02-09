UTRECHT, The Netherlands, 2017-02-09 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Leerink Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.



About Merus N.V. Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®. Biclonics® are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. Merus' lead bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Europe as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors. Merus' second bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-117, is being developed in a Phase 1/ 2 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also has a pipeline of proprietary bispecific antibody candidates in preclinical development, including MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors, and Biclonics® designed to bind to various combinations of immunomodulatory molecules, including PD-1 and PD-L1.



