-- The total return for 2016 amounted to 17 % for the Class A shares and 21 % for the Class C shares, compared with 10 % for the total return index (SIXRX).



-- Net asset value on December 31, 2016, was SEK 82.8 billion, or SEK 191/share, an increase of 20 % during the year, and 23 % including reinvested dividend. Net asset value was SEK 205/share on February 7, 2017.



-- Earnings per share during 2016 amounted to SEK 38.05 per share.



-- The debt-equities ratio as per December 31, 2016, was 12 %, a decrease during the year of 3 %-points.



-- During 2016, stocks were sold net for SEK 0.8 billion.



-- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.25 per share (5.00), corresponding to a dividend yield of 3.1 % for the Class C shares.



