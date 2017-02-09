SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Crunchyroll, Inc., the leading global destination and platform for anime and manga, has officially surpassed over one million paid subscribers and over 20 million registered users. One of the largest subscription video services, Crunchyroll achieved record growth in 2016, charting a 36 percent increase in paid subscribers in the last 12 months. The company also announced the first ever Crunchyroll Expo, an anime conference that will be held on August 25-27, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

Crunchyroll's passionate fan base currently streams over 1.5 billion minutes of anime per month and is distributed on more than 1 billion devices around the globe. Available in every single country in the world, Crunchyroll has played a key role in the expansion of anime across a global audience.

"The past year hasn't just been big for Crunchyroll, it was huge for anime itself," said Kun Gao, General Manager of Crunchyroll. "We are seeing more fans pop up all over the world, hit shows like Yuri!!! on ICE breaking through to mainstream audiences, and anime as a medium being utilized in more creative ways, like in Porter Robinson's music video, 'SHELTER.' Here at Crunchyroll, we have always been super passionate about anime, but it's great to see the content we love catching on with a broader audience."

To celebrate the milestone and give back to the community that helped make it possible, Crunchyroll will be running daily giveaways for the entire week of February 13. Prizes include a 30 percent Crunchyroll store discount; a collection of swag from various Crunchyroll friends, including Loot Crate, Fandango, and Microsoft; and more surprises to be announced soon. In addition, premium Crunchyroll members can enter to win an entertainment bundle to enjoy their favorite anime. The bundle includes a 4K television, gaming console, streaming device, and more. Premium members, along with a guest, can also win a fully financed trip to Japan.

"As a company we are committed to growing and cultivating the anime community," says Colin Decker, COO at Crunchyroll. "As the largest home for anime content -- with over 800 titles in our catalog -- we understand the influence we have on the anime industry and we will continue to provide our loyal fans new and better ways to interact with and enjoy the content they love."

Today also marks the official announcement of Crunchyroll Expo, a new convention that will deliver anime enthusiasts exactly what they are looking for. Crunchyroll Expo will feature a mix of speakers, vendors, and in-person activations to provide attendees with a forward-thinking view of where anime is heading and what they should expect in upcoming years. In addition to anime, fans can also expect the latest in manga, video games, and Asian entertainment.

To sign up for more information about Crunchyroll Expo, including when you can purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.crunchyrollexpo.com

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the official destination for the largest and latest lineup of anime as well as popular drama and manga. Crunchyroll brings hit shows like Naruto Shippuden, Attack on Titan, and One Piece to millions of viewers around the world and allows them to purchase related merchandise through its online store. Through its app on game consoles, set-top boxes, mobile devices and more, Crunchyroll delivers content from leading Asian media producers directly to viewers translated professionally in multiple languages. The service is available for free or through a premium offering that allows users to watch ad-free with access to simulcasts -- top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast. Crunchyroll's majority investor is Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group. Crunchyroll has offices in San Francisco and Tokyo, and is a member of the Association of Japanese Animations (AJA).

LaunchSquad for Crunchyroll

212-546-3665

crunchyroll@launchsquad.com



